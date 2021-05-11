Greeneville will host the ninth annual American Downtown celebration to be held July 3 at the Big Spring, according to a news release.
Following a 2020 celebration with COVID-19 modifications and protocols, organizers hope to return to a more “normal” celebration for 2021, Amy Rose, public relations manager for the Town of Greeneville, said in the news release.
Live music, food trucks, a nighttime parade, a hot dog eating contest and a fireworks show are part of the free event, which is set to start at 4 p.m.
The Waste Industries Main Stage behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will feature a variety of live music from bluegrass and rock to hip hop and country.
The full lineup of local and regional artists will perform from 4 p.m. until the start of the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade.
PARADE
The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will begin at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. The parade will turn from Summer Street left onto Main Street and right onto Tusculum Boulevard, ending at Greeneville High School.
When the final parade entry arrives at GHS, the fireworks show will launch from the hill behind Burley Stadium.
Grand marshals for this year’s parade will be USS Greeneville crew members who are gathering in Greeneville for a 25th reunion.
Organizers welcome a variety of parade entries including marching bands, floats, ATVs classic cars and trucks, walking groups, business and commercial vehicles, pageant winners, dancing troupes, clubs, civic organizations, churches, school groups and historic reenactors.
“We especially want our local veterans to enter the parade, so they can be recognized and thanked for their service to our country,” Rose said.
There is no fee to participate in the parade. Entry forms are available at Town Hall or www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply.” Deadline to enter is June 19.
For more information about the parade, contact Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400.
ART CONTEST
The celebration plans to continue its youth art contest created last year by Rose’s niece, Khloe Overbay. The contest was created as a safe alternative to the celebration’s Kids Zone, which was canceled in 2020 due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19. Organizers are continuing discussions about whether to have a Kids Zone for this year’s celebration.
The theme for this year’s art contest will be “Underwater Adventures” in conjunction with the 25th reunion of crew members from the USS Greeneville.
Prizes will be awarded in the 5-7, 8-11, 12-14 and 15-18 age groups.
To enter the art contest, draw or color a representation of an underwater adventure and submit the artwork at Greeneville Town Hall or via email to arose@greenevilletn.gov. The deadline to enter is June 30.
Winners will be announced and recognized during the celebration by Mayor W.T. Daniels at the gazebo of the Big Spring area.
For more information about the art contest, contact Rose at 423-783-2860.
SPONSORS
Thanks to sponsors, there are no admission charges for the celebration.
In addition to Waste Industries and Andrew Johnson Bank, initial sponsors of the American Downtown include Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Creamy Cup, Food City, Gypsy Soul Market, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Miller Industries, Summers Taylor, and Walmart Logistics.
More details about the entertainment lineup, food trucks, parade, and hot dog eating contest will be announced soon, according to the news release. For more information about the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.