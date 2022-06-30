The 10th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration will be held Monday, rain or shine, according to a news release.
While finalizing all the fun plans for the free family event, organizers are working with emergency agencies to make sure precautions are in place in the event of thunderstorms or other severe weather.
American Downtown kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Big Spring behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
The event includes live music, food vendors, a kids zone, hot dog eating contest, nighttime parade, and spectacular fireworks show.
The National Weather Service in Morristown is currently forecasting a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Monday, according to Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
“With any event, planning and preparation is a must; therefore, if you plan to attend the American Downtown 2022 event, please make provisions for the weather,” Sipe said. “Be sure to bring umbrellas, raincoats, hats, etc. to protect you from a passing rain shower or to keep you shielded while getting to a covered and safe location.”
Sipe’s office has secured Emergency Weather Shelters that will be opened only as needed for a severe weather occurrence. These will be temporary shelters and will be closed as the threat passes and it is safe to return to outside events. No pets will be allowed in the shelters.
Sipe encourages everyone to have several ways to receive weather information. At the event, information regarding any severe weather will be distributed by means of local media, social media, Hyper-Reach (911), and responders with bull horns making announcements among the crowds.
Shelter locations will be at: Greeneville High School gymnasium, 210 Tusculum Blvd.; First Baptist Church Christian Activity Center, 211 N. Main St.; and Asbury United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 201 S. Main St.
Emergency Management personnel will monitor the weather throughout the event with assistance from the National Weather Service in Morristown.
The entertainment lineup for American Downtown features a variety of talent for all ages.
Cast members from the Greeneville Theatre Guild will kick off the celebration at 4 p.m. by performing the National Anthem on the GFL Environmental Main Stage.
Following the National Anthem, the Greene County Community Band will perform, and a Kids Hula Hoop Contest will be held at 5 p.m.
The Chris Johnson Band will take the stage at 5:15, followed by bluegrass band Ten Penny Drive at 6:15.
The Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held at 7 p.m. Entry forms are available at www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply,” at the Top Dog cart, or Rose’s office at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center.
Entry fee is $15, and prizes are $200 for first place and $100 for second place, thanks to sponsor Baileyton Antique Mall.
Following the hot dog contest, the main stage will feature two more bands: Brownlow at 7:30 and The Color 7 at 8:30.
In between band changes, DJ Robbie Britton will entertain at the Big Spring Gazebo, where he will spin retro hits as part of his All ‘80s Vinyl Tour.
The gazebo also will display winners of the Youth Art Contest held in conjunction with the event.
The kids zone will feature inflatables, face painting, games and crafts, including the making of greeting cards for veterans.
Food vendors will serve a variety of foods from donuts to tacos. They include Top Dog hot dogs, Island Vibe Grill, Snappy’s Tacos, Evia’s Little Buddies, Creamy Cup, Sno-Biz, and Diggy Donuts.
The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will launch at sunset, or approximately 9:15 p.m., from Towne Square Shopping Center, turn down Main Street, and end at Greeneville High School.
At around 10 p.m., when the final parade entry arrives at GHS, the Quality Sleep Mattress Barn fireworks show will launch from the hill behind Burley Stadium.
There is no entry fee to participate in the parade. Entry forms are available at the Roby Center or www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply.” Deadline to enter is July 1.
Grand marshals are Marilyn and Wes duBrisk.
Thanks to sponsors, there are no admission charges for the celebration.
In addition to GFL Environmental, Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, and Andrew Johnson Bank, sponsors of American Downtown include: Ballad Health, First Horizon Bank, Gateway Ford, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Nickle Ridge Winery, Publix, Silver Star Design Co., Walmart Logistics, and Nanny’s Bling Boutique.
For more information on the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.