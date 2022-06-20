Deadlines are approaching quickly for several festivities of the 10th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration.
The free family celebration will begin at 4 p.m. July 4, at the Big Spring behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
Friday, July 1, is the deadline for entry in both the Andrew Johnson Bank Parade and the Youth Art Contest.
Entries for the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating contest will be taken up until the last minute but will be limited to 10 competitors.
Entries for the Youth Art Contest can be dropped off at organizer Amy Rose’s office at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center or emailed to arose@greenevilletn.gov.
Parade and hot dog entry forms will full instructions are available at www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply” or at Rose’s office. Hot dog forms can also be picked up at the Top Dog Hot Dog, which can typically be found at the corner of Irish and Summer streets.
There are no fees to enter the parade or art contest. A $15 fee is required for the hot dog contest.
‘SHINING STARS’ PARADE
The nighttime Main Street parade will launch at sunset, approximately 9:15 p.m., and feature the theme “Shining Stars.”
Grand Marshals will be Marilyn and Wess duBrisk. Marilyn duBrisk retired in 2020 as Artist-in-Residence at Tusculum University, and the school’s theatre was named in her honor in 2021. Her husband Wess is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
One of Marilyn duBrisk’s favorite plays is Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” so parade participants may choose to follow this theme for their entries.
Prizes of $100 for first, $50 for second, and $25 for third will be awarded to those entries who want to be judged.
The parade will launch from Towne Square Shopping Center onto Summer Street, turn from Summer Street left onto Main Street and right onto Tusculum Boulevard, ending at Greeneville High School.
Organizers welcome a variety of parade entries including marching bands, floats, ATV’s classic cars and trucks, walking groups, business and commercial vehicles, pageant winners, dancing troupes, clubs, civic organizations, churches, school groups and historic reenactors.
For more information on the parade, contact Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400.
YOUTH ART CONTEST
The theme of this year’s Youth Art Contest is “Colorful Constellations” in conjunction with the “Shining Stars” theme.
Prizes will be awarded in the following age groups: 5-7, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18, thanks to sponsorship by Publix.
To enter the youth art contest, draw or color a representation of space, stars, galaxies, planets, or other colorful constellations.
Winners will be announced during the celebration and have their photo taken with Mayor W.T. Daniels. Winning artwork will be displayed at the Big Spring’s gazebo.
For more information on the art contest, contact Rose at 423-783-2860.
HOT DOG CONTEST
Defending champion Brad Broyles has issued a challenge to anyone who might defeat his record of 11 hot dogs and buns in five minutes in the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Contestants must be 18 years of age or older and are asked to bring their own non-alcoholic beverage.
The contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Big Spring.
Prizes are $200 for first place and $100 for second place, sponsored by Baileyton Antique Mall.
In addition to the parade, hot dog contest, and art contest, the 10th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration will feature live music, beginning at 4 p.m., food trucks, and a kids zone with inflatables, all at the Big Spring.
When the parade ends, at approximately 10 p.m., a spectacular fireworks show, sponsored by Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, will be launched from Burley Stadium at Greeneville High School.
For more information on the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.
Thanks to sponsors, there are no admission charges for the celebration. In addition to Andrew Johnson Bank, Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, and Publix, initial sponsors of American Downtown include: GFL Environmental, Ballad Health, First Horizon Bank, Gateway Ford, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Nickle Ridge Winery, Silver Star Design Company, Walmart Logistics, and Nanny’s Bling Boutique.