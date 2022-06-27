For safety reasons, the American Downtown parade route will be closed to through traffic from 4 p.m. until after the fireworks show on Monday, July 4, Greeneville town officials announced in a news release.
The parade, which launches at sunset, or approximately 9:15 p.m., begins at Towne Square Shopping Center, turns right onto Summer Street, left onto Main Street, right onto Tusculum Boulevard, and ends at Greeneville High School.
“Our parade keeps growing, which is a great problem to have, but last year we had a mix of parked cars, spectators, and entries in the dark on Main Street, and safety became a concern,” said Amy Rose, organizer of American Downtown.
Parking will not be allowed on the street along the parade route, but the route is accessible by numerous other streets and parking lots along Main, Church, Summer, and Irish streets.
The remainder of the celebration includes live music, a Kids Zone, food trucks and more at the Big Spring, which is a short walking distance from the parade route.
“We hope everyone understands our main concern is keeping everyone safe while they enjoy the parade,” Rose said.
Anyone who lives in or is conducting business along the route that afternoon will be allowed access to the closed area.
The route will remain closed until completion of the fireworks show that launches at approximately 10 p.m. at GHS.
For more information on the American Downtown celebration, visit www.greenevilletn.gov or follow the “Town of Greeneville” on Facebook.