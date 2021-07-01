T-shirts for Greeneville’s American Downtown celebration are now available.
The shirts, commemorating the town’s ninth annual celebration on July 3, come in a variety of adult sizes, colors, and designs.
New this year are shirts that feature the theme of the American Downtown Parade, “We All Live In A Greene Submarine.” The theme coincides with the 25th anniversary reunion of USS Greeneville crew members.
The navy blue design on green tie-dye includes artwork of the actual USS Greeneville submarine. These submarine parade shirts can be purchased for $12 each at Greeneville Town Hall or during the event in the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library.
In addition to the new shirts commemorating this year’s parade, other shirts feature a navy blue design of an American flag, bald eagle, and the message “Catch the Spirit.”
These shirts come in multi-colored tie-dye for $15 each, solid neon green or solid neon pink for $10 each, or a limited supply of red and heather gray for $5 each.
All proceeds from the shirt sales go back to the annual American Downtown celebration.
The ninth annual American Downtown celebration starts at 4 p.m. at the Big Spring with live music, food trucks, and kids' activities, followed by the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest at 7 p.m., and a nighttime Main Street parade launching at 9:15 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at Greeneville High School.
Admission is free, thanks to these sponsors: Waste Industries, Andrew Johnson Bank, Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Creamy Cup, Food City, Gypsy Soul Market, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Miller Industries, Publix, Summers Taylor, and Walmart Logistics.