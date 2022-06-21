New T-shirt designs for the American Downtown 4th of July celebration are worn by, from left, City Administrator Todd Smith, Mayor W.T. Daniels, and Chan Humbert, organizer of the American Downtown Parade. At right is Cathy Osborne, assistant to the city administrator, wearing one of the older designs which remain available in limited supply. The shirts can be purchased in advance at EastView Recreation Center or at the event.
T-shirts for Greeneville’s American Downtown celebration are now available, the city said in a news release.
The shirts, commemorating the town’s 10th annual celebration on July 4, come in a variety of adult sizes, colors and designs.
The new design this year features a shape of Greene County filled with an American flag and surrounded by fireworks with the messages "American Downtown July 4th Celebration" and "Greeneville, Tennessee." It is printed in navy blue on red tie dye, solid red, or multi-colored tie dye.
The red shirts can be purchased for $15 and both tie dye shirts for $20, all in sizes small through 3X.
A limited supply of the older event shirts featuring a bald eagle design are still available at discounted prices of $10 for solid colors and $15 for tie dye.
The shirts can be purchased now at EastView Recreation Center or during the event in the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library.
All proceeds from the shirt sales go back to the annual American Downtown celebration.
The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. in the Big Spring with live music, food trucks, and kids activities, the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest at 7 p.m., and a nighttime Main Street parade launching at 9:15 p.m., followed by a spectacular fireworks show at Greeneville High School.
Admission is free, thanks to these sponsors: Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, GFL Environmental, Andrew Johnson Bank, Ballad Health, First Horizon Bank, Gateway Ford, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Nickle Ridge Winery, Publix, Silver Star Design Company, Walmart Logistics, and Nanny’s Bling Boutique.
For more information on the event, visit www.greenevilletn.gov or search for the “American Downtown 2022” event on Facebook.