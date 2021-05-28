The entertainment lineup for the ninth annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration features something for everyone, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop, according to a news release.
The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
In addition to live music, American Downtown will include a nighttime parade, hot dog eating contest, kids activities, food trucks, and a spectacular fireworks show, according to organizer Amy Rose, Public Relations Manager for the Town of Greeneville.
Cast members from the Greeneville Theatre Guild will kick off the celebration at 4 p.m. by performing the National Anthem on the Waste Industries Main Stage.
Following the National Anthem, local rock band Broke-N-Busted will take the stage, followed by the Flying Js, performing at 5 p.m. The Flying Js are fronted by local musicians John Brown and John Price, who not only bring classic country tunes but also share a laugh or two.
At 5:45 p.m. local band Tennessee Borderline will perform traditional bluegrass, followed by singer-songwriter Chris Johnson at 6:30.
Contemporary bluegrass band Ten Penny Drive will perform at 7:30, and rounding out the night will be the hip-hop and rap artists of Imperial Inc., taking the stage at 8:15.
The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will launch at sunset, or approximately 9:15 p.m., from Towne Square Shopping Center, turn down Main Street, and end at Greeneville High School.
When the final parade entry arrives at GHS, the fireworks show will launch from the hill behind Burley Stadium.
There is no entry fee to participate in the parade. Entry forms are available at Town Hall or www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply.” Deadline to enter is June 19.
More details about the parade will be announced soon.
Thanks to sponsors, there are no admission charges for the celebration.
In addition to Waste Industries and Andrew Johnson Bank, sponsors of the American Downtown include: Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Creamy Cup, Food City, Gypsy Soul Market, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Miller Industries, Summers Taylor, and Walmart Logistics.
For more information on the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.