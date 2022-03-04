A truck convoy bound for Washington D.C. rolled up Interstate 81 Friday afternoon and was greeted by a cheering crowd gathered on the bridge at the Baileyton exit in northwestern Greene County.
The American Freedom Convoy is traveling to Washington, D.C., to protest mandates and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It traveled along I-81 on its way to Virginia and, ultimately, the nation’s capitol, where it was to arrive Saturday and join other convoys.
The efforts were inspired by recent Canadian truck convoys protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Local residents including veterans, children, motorcyclists and people of all ages greeted the convoy with American flags and signs expressing their support.
The crowd had started gathering around 2:30 p.m., and passing motorists honked their horns in support of the cause.
The convoy included many passenger cars driven in support of the truckers. It arrived at about 5:15 p.m., taking about 10 minutes to completely pass the bridge on its journey north.