The board of directors of the American Public Works Association (APWA) will be holding the last of its four yearly meetings in Greeneville on June 2 at the General Morgan Inn.
The organization’s current president, Keith Pugh, moved to Greeneville in Dec. 2020 from Asheville, North Carolina. The fourth meeting of the APWA board of directors can be held in the current president’s hometown or home chapter and Pugh chose to have the meeting in Greeneville, the town he now calls his home.
Pugh was brought to Greeneville by what he calls “two really good reasons.”
“One is I chased a girl and I caught her, and the second thing is I couldn’t afford real estate in Asheville. That brought me here, and I’m happy it did,” Pugh said.
Pugh has been involved in public works since he graduated from North Carolina State University in 1987, working for the City of Greensboro, North Carolina, from 1987 until 2003 and then for the City of High Point, North Carolina, from 2003 to 2019. The day after retiring from his position in High Point, Pugh became government affairs director for the engineering consulting firm WithersRavenel.
“So I have been in it 35 years now,” Pugh said.
Pugh has been a part of the APWA for 27 years, joining the organization in 1996. He became a part of the leadership of the organization in 2001 and became APWA North Carolina chapter president in 2011. Pugh became APWA president in 2022 and will serve until August 2023.
The APWA has over 30,000 members across North America.
The association’s stated vision is “advancing quality of life for all” and its mission is to “support those who operate, improve and maintain public works and infrastructure through advocacy, education & member engagement.”
“We are literally trying to advance the quality of life for everybody by being the voice of public works,” Pugh said.
The APWA is a 501c3 nonprofit, and Pugh says the organization’s primary function is to educate those involved in public works, elected officials and the public about public works and its importance to communities in North America. Members can learn best management practices for public works, while education programs are provided to elected leaders “so they can make informed decisions that improve everyone’s quality of life.”
Pugh said that what makes APWA unique is that it “covers all public works disciplines.”
“We don’t specialize in one. Many others just specialize in one area,” Pugh said.
The disciplines covered include solid waste, water, sewer and stormwater.
“They are all separate, but APWA brings all those things together under one umbrella, and I love the synergy that creates because you’re looking at the sum of all those things,” Pugh said. “We can look at how they affect each other and how do we marry those things up and make them better.”
As the APWA’s president, Pugh travels all across the country visiting different chapters and speaking to different officials. As of Wednesday, Pugh was driving through Minnesota while he spoke over the phone.
“I do travel a lot as a part of this role. I have been to Nevada, Omaha, Nebraska, Washington, D.C. to name a few. I like to visit our chapters that haven’t been visited in awhile. I like to get to those folks that we maybe haven’t touched recently,” Pugh said. “It’s a way to give back to the industry. You’re helping give back to public works and what they’re doing across the country.”
In addition to traveling across North America, Pugh serves as the “voice of public works with elected officials and the public.”
“APWA has a D.C. staff and an office on Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, just two or three buildings down from Union Station. We work the hill (Capitol Hill) and talk about public works and issues that impact public works all the time,” Pugh said. “It’s about developing those relationships and generating that understanding.”
Pugh did just that in late February when he traveled from Greeneville to Washington, D.C. to testify before a number of federal representatives.
Pugh spoke before the House Committee on Natural Resources during a hearing on the “Building United States Infrastructure through Limited Delays and Efficient Reviews Act of 2023” which is also known as the BUILDER Act. The BUILDER Act was first introduced in 2021. The act is aimed at making the infrastructure review process more efficient and projects less costly, according to the bill text introduced by Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana.
Pugh spoke in favor of the BUILDER Act and in favor of updates and reforms to the National Environmental Policy Act, which was established over 50 years ago.
“The idea is that I am kind of the face of APWA from a national standpoint. I represent the membership and make sure national leadership is meeting the needs of the chapters and their members. I make sure we are doing everything we can to make sure the public and elected officials understand the importance of public works and how decisions impact us,” Pugh said. “I like to think of those in public works as the unsung heroes of our daily lives.”
Pugh said that public works help keep roads in good working order, maintain drainage systems, collect trash and manage waste.
“You generally only notice us when something goes wrong. If we are doing our job and doing it well you never know we’re there. It is a vital service to the health and safety of our communities,” Pugh said.
Prior to meeting in Greeneville on June 2, the APWA board of directors will have met in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kansas City, Missouri, and Omaha, Nebraska.
The June 2 meeting will see 20 APWA officials from across North America come to Greeneville to discuss the organization’s budget for the next fiscal year, discuss the APWA’s strategic plan and carry out an annual evaluation of the organization’s chief executive officer.
Included in the 20 officials will be APWA President Pugh, the past president, the president elect, the CEO of APWA, nine regional directors and five technical directors from across North America and two staff members.
Officials will come to Greeneville from California, Washington state, Missouri, Illinois, Arizona, Colorado, New York, Massachusetts, Florida, North Carolina and the Canadian Province of New Brunswick.
“We got folks coming from all over the place,” Pugh said. “I could have chosen anywhere, but I wanted everybody to come to Greeneville.”
Pugh said one reason he also chose Greeneville as the meeting’s location is because he is getting married June 3 to Sasha Lay.
“We decided we wanted to have all of our family celebrate with us. Well, I could have the entire board come to Greeneville in June 2023 for our board meeting. So I can make sure everybody is here and if they stay, they can stay for the wedding,” Pugh said chuckling.
Instead of gifts for their wedding, Pugh and Lay are asking for friends to help raise money for Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina. The Make-A-Wish foundation helps grant wishes to children with critical illnesses.
The couple met while volunteering as a part of the Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge fundraiser that involves a 28.3-mile hike in one day on the Foothills trail.
“Sasha and I met through that hike, and that organization and those people are important to us,” Pugh said.
The couple have a goal to raise $5,000 for Make-A-Wish, and if that goal is met, Pugh said he will take on the one-day 28.3-mile hike again this year. A link to the fundraiser can be found on Pugh’s Facebook page.
Pugh said the first weekend in June is normally the second hiking weekend in the spring for Make-A-Wish. However, the hiking schedule was shifted and Pugh is looking forward to having Make-A-Wish volunteers at his wedding as well as his APWA colleagues. He considers them all to be family.
“We will have our blood relatives, my APWA family and our Make-A-Wish family together,” Pugh said. “It will mean a lot to have them all here with us in Greeneville for that weekend.”
To learn more about APWA and its activities visit www.apwa.net .