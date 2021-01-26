Firearms ammunition valued at $100,000 was stolen within the last year from a utility trailer on an Idell Circle property in Afton, sheriff’s Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt said in a report.
The enclosed dual axle utility trailer was parked under a shed on the farm property. The trailer was broken into and the shed was also damaged, the report said.
The theft was discovered Monday by the ammunition owner, who lives outside Greene County.
Some of the property was found in a Greeneville pawn shop, the report said.
Two suspects are named in the report. One suspect was previously told by the owner he was not allowed “to take or exercise control over any items located at the property.”
The theft could have occurred any time after Jan. 25, 2020, the report said.