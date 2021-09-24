Before there was Netflix, there were video rental stores, and before competitors like the big national chain Blockbuster and other independently owned stores moved into Greeneville and northeast Tennessee, there was Popcorn Video.
The Greeneville location remained in business long enough to become one of the very last of its kind, but after 40 years, an era has come to an end.
“We’ve been here a long time and hung in as long as we could,” said longtime company and Greeneville store manager Donna Lynch. “We’re really sad. There’s been a lot of tears, but a lot of sweet words from a lot of people have helped.”
Popcorn Video, first known simply as Video Rental, began in 1981 in a small building on the opposite side of 11E from its more well known location.
“Before then I was going to TV stores, which were selling a new thing called VCRs,” owner Richard Scull recalled. “I figured they might be able to use some VHS tapes, so I would go around with them to leave with the store, and later I would come back.”
Scull, who grew up in Knoxville, said he offered tapes to TV stores around the region, and Greeneville was where he saw the most success with that venture.
“It was the town I did best in, so I decided to open the store here,” Scull said.
Scull saw success with Video Rental, too, and by 1991 it had outgrown its first location, so Scull had a bigger location built, rebranded Video Rental as Popcorn Video and began offering fresh popcorn in paper cones with rentals.
Scull said he couldn’t remember how long Popcorn has been offering free popcorn with movie rentals, but Lynch said she remembers clearly.
“Richard got the popcorn machine for the grand opening when we moved here, and he just loved it so much, it stayed,” said Lynch.
“It’s really amazing how much of it we’ve given away,” said Scull. “The secret is using peanut oil — none of that movie theater crap.”
With the success in Greeneville, Scull opened two more stores in Newport and Sevierville.
“We had five locations in three cities, and they all grew. I built the building here and the one in Sevierville,” Scull said.
In 1997, when there were more than 30,000 video rental stores nationwide, Popcorn Video was named to Video Store Magazine’s list of top 100 video retailers, according to a brief published in The Greeneville Sun in 1998, and in 2004, the magazine ranked Popcorn 58th in the nation for sales. Popcorn Video also won numerous People’s Choice awards from The Greeneville Sun over the years, and Lynch said she kept a Hall of Fame with group photos of staff, who she and Scull credit with the store’s success.
“We’ve been really fortunate. We’ve always had really good employees and worked really well together. I think that’s part of why we lasted as long as we did. We’ve never had a staff shortage,” Lynch said.
Lynch, who worked with the business for 32 years in total including the past 25 years as manager, is one of multiple employees to stay for multiple decades.
Allen Jones said he actually served as manager at Video Rental in 1989 and hired Lynch before leaving briefly and returning as assistant manager, and he, Lynch and 25-year employee Scott Laughlin said they have enjoyed working together over the years. Other employees like Alice Nichols, who worked with Lynch at Video Rental while both were still in high school, have left and gone back multiple times.
“It will be hard knowing I can’t come in here anymore,” said Jones. “We’re like family here. There will never be another group of people working together like this.”
“Most days it doesn’t even feel like work. It’s just hanging out with friends and family, talking about movies, and I think we brought a lot of joy into people’s lives,” said Lynch.
Throughout the closeout sale this past week, as stock on the shelves dwindled, locals flocked to Popcorn Video to visit one last time and say their goodbyes to Lynch, Jones, Laughlin and the other familiar faces behind the counter.
“I hate that they’re closing. They’re just the nicest people you could meet, and we’ve enjoyed becoming friends with them,” said customer Patti Mattingly.
“We saw it coming but didn’t want to,” added her husband Bud.
Over time, Popcorn Video transitioned from VHS tapes to DVDs and Blu-ray, but as streaming services gained popularity, Lynch and Scull said it has become more and more difficult to keep up.
“It has been harder and harder to keep up with changing technology. Streaming and the internet has changed how people watch movies and television, and everything last year pushed people more towards staying home and doing things online, and I understand that,” said Lynch. “We thought we would have to do this last year, but we got a grant. We wanted to wait, but it’s gotten hard to pay everything.”
“Newport closed in 2018, and Sevierville closed in 2019,” she added. “Closing those stores was hard, but this is really hard.”
“They’ll be missed. I understand streaming and the internet had to do with the decision, but we’ll miss it,” said customer Tim Renner.
“This is an institution. It should be a museum,” said Ken Johnson, who said he has been renting movies there since it was Video Rental.
“It’s been a huge part of the community and a lot of people have grown up all their lives with this place. It’s sad for it to go,” said employee of three years Tyler Nichols.
“It breaks my heart for it to go, but I have made forever friends here,” said another three-year employee Kennedy Schell.
Roy Coakley and Sierra Shelton are two of several who recalled coming to Popcorn Video as kids.
“It was the family tradition to come here and get movies and popcorn for the weekend,” said Shelton.
“It’s been a good place,” Coakley said. “I always came as a kid, and I brought my kids here their whole lives.”
Lynch and Jones said they have especially enjoyed seeing children playing in the store while their parents shop.
“I feel like I have seen half of Greeneville grow up,” said Lynch.
Many customers commented that they would miss the personal touch that came with renting a movie from Popcorn Video.
“I am really going to miss this place and those people. They knew what I like, and if they recommended something, I’d get it and always liked it,” said Tammy McAmis. “These are wonderful, awesome people, and you can’t beat the popcorn.”