Greene County native Margaret Sluder Greenway, a former long-serving Greene County Commissioner, passed away at her home on Sunday.
Arrangements for Greenway will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Greenway served on the County Commission from 1986 to 1990, and served continuously from 1994 until 2014.
Greenway also served on the County Planning Commission, the Road Committee, the EMS Board, the Building Code Committee, the 911 Board, the Debris Committee, the Animal Control Committee and the county historical committee.
She served on the 911 Board from 2002 until 2014, and she received recognition for her work on the board.
Greenway received a certificate of appreciation in 2014 from the Greene County 911 Board of Directors for her service to the board as she left the County Commission and the board.
Greenway retired from the Greene County Commission in 2014 after over two decades of public service.
For much of her time on the commission, Greenway served the 6th Greene County Commission District.
Current Greene County Commissioner John Waddle served the same district with Greenway on the board from 2002 to 2014.
“I served with her for several years. I enjoyed working with her. She always was interested in trying to do the right thing for Greene County,” Waddle said. “She supported her community and her district very well.”
In her last term as a 6th District commissioner, Greenway also served with now Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt.
Holt served the 6th District with Greenway from 2010 to 2014.
“She sat right to my left when I was on the County Commission, and we were good friends. Margaret was an exemplary public servant and a fine lady,” Holt said. “She always took an interest in what was going on and always took interest in the county. She had a lengthy career in county government.”
Even though Holt ran against Greenway in 2010, he said their friendship was never in question. Holt said Greenway worked with his grandparents and the two knew each other through that connection.
“We had been friends before, and she was very helpful to me when I decided to run for the commission and very nice even though we ran against each other,” Holt said. “She was a great public servant and a great friend.”
Holt said that he and Greenway often traveled to Nashville together for commissioner training events.
“She was a superb lady. She did so much to help people,” Holt said.
Current Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison served on the County Commission with Greenway from 2002 to 2010 and referred to her as an “elegant professional.”
“I never saw her get out of sorts. As passionate as some of the issues that the commission deals with are, she was always cool, calm and collected. Margaret could always be counted on not to inject unprofessional passion into the argument or debate or issue at hand. She was polite almost to a fault and never held anything against anyone.” Morrison said. “She was always on the hunt for and insisted upon a bargain for the taxpayer. She always looked for a different solution outside of raising taxes. She always insisted on the biggest return for the taxpayer.”
According to Morrison, Greenway was on the commission for numerous landmark projects in Greene County, and “the greatest bulk of the business and industrial parks and recruitment of companies was accomplished while she was one of the 21 commissioners.”
Morrison said the length of Greenway’s service showed that the people of her district believed in her.
“That is a very honorable hallmark to be able to show that your work and your positions were reaffirmed by the public you were sworn to serve for so long. I think she demonstrated to her district and the people that could vote for her that she was on their side. That is a testament to the service and quality of service that the people thought Margaret brought to the table,” Morrison said. “She wouldn’t go along to get along. She would chart her own course to do what she thought was best for the people in her district.”
In a 2010 Greeneville Sun article written prior to her last term as a Greene County commissioner, Greenway said the people of Greene County and making Greene County a better place were always her focus.
“I have enjoyed serving on the Greene County Commission. I very much appreciate the Greene County people allowing me to serve them for several years. My constituents have always been my priority,” Greenway said in 2010. “By being a commissioner, I feel I am giving something back to Greene County by making it a better place to live.”