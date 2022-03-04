Few people can say they helped build the place they would later retire from, but Greeneville’s Wayne Horton is one of those few.
Horton retired recently from the historic General Morgan Inn, where he worked in several roles throughout the time since it opened in 1996 after a massive construction project, where Horton said he “did a little big of everything” from demolition to masonry to get the hotel ready to open.
He became a familiar, friendly face to many locals who visited the General Morgan throughout his more than 25-year tenure at the hotel, and upon his retirement at the end of February, the community turned out in droves to a retirement celebration for him at the hotel to see him and wish him well.
Several attendees said they had known Horton for 20 or more years and enjoyed seeing him at the hotel on a regular basis, while others had known him a shorter time, but the common refrain during the event was how much he will be missed.
“He has been here as long as the hotel has been open, and he will be sorely missed, but we wish him well,” said Alyson Cutshall.
When the hotel first opened in 1996, Horton worked in housekeeping before moving to the maintenance department and later, in 2001, to Brumley’s Restaurant. Over that time he won numerous awards and recognitions for his work including Lodging Employee of the Year from the state hospitality and tourism association and an Exemplary Hospitality award from the Greene County Partnership.
“It won’t be the same without him,” said Charlotte Snyder, who said she likes to eat at the General Morgan with a group of local women regularly.
“We would always ask him to be our server,” she continued, adding that Horton also assisted as an escort for a Red Hat Society hat show.
“He is special. Even if you didn’t know him before you walked in, he’s a friend by the time you go,” Snyder said.
“I think he’s an institution in Greeneville,” commented Jusine Willis, as she waited in a line of Horton’s many friends to congratulate him.
Jann Mirkov, director of Main Street: Greeneville, said Horton has been a big help with events hosted at the General Morgan over the years.
“It has been such a pleasure knowing him since the hotel opened. Any time Main Street had events here, he would always make sure we had anything we needed,” Mirkov said. “He has been wonderful to the hotel and the community, and he will be missed, but I wish him all the happiness in the world, and I hope retirement is everything he is looking forward to.”
He will also be missed by his coworkers.
“I worked with him for 22 years, and I’ve known him since I was a kid,” said Angela Austin, who was cutting cake for guests at the reception. “It’s bittersweet that he’s retiring, and we will miss him.”
The warm feelings are mutual, and Horton said he has been proud of the hotel and enjoyed his coworkers and, most of all, the guests.
“This is my home base, and it has all just been good,” Horton said of the hotel and his time there. “The restaurant business can be hard, but everybody here is always willing to help, we always have good food and it’s always clean.”
He thanked hotel leadership and Morgan Inn Corporation President and Owner Scott Niswonger, who he said “keeps the flavor of Greene County in the General Morgan,” for their leadership.
“Everything goes from the top down, and if it weren’t for them, it wouldn’t be like this,” Horton said.
While he has enjoyed his many years working at the hotel, Horton said he has also been looking forward to seeing more of his family, many of whom also came to the celebration on Feb. 25, in his retirement.
“I am very proud of him. I didn’t realize he had touched so many people,” said Horton’s brother, William Miller. “I am impressed and proud, and I’m happy now I can spend more time with him.”
“There just aren’t enough words. He’s caring, loving and selfless, and that’s just Wayne, and his shoes can’t be filled,” Phyllis Anderson, a cousin and close friend said.
She said she was also looking forward to spending more time with Horton.
“He can kidnap me any time now, and it doesn’t have to be his day off,” Anderson joked.
Mary Watterson and Faye Vaught, also cousins, agreed all the praise for Horton is well-earned.
“Just like everybody says, no matter what it is, he will help anybody,” Watterson said. “He is one of a kind, and I love him with everything I’ve got.”
“He is very special. If you’re sick or just need him, he’d give his last penny,” Vaught said.
Horton said he was surprised by the turnout to his retirement party.
“People have blown my mind. I never dreamed of this,” Horton said. “I appreciate everyone coming, and thanks to Gregg Jones and his family since this was his idea.”
While he won’t be clocking in to work at the hotel anymore, he said he will be around.
“I love the people in Greene County, and I’m staying here,” he said. “I’m right where I want to be.”