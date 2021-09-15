It was just another typical Monday this week. You know what I mean … you drive into work, drop by Tipton’s Cafe to get coffee and something low-carb for breakfast, say hello to some folks, get hugged by a movie star … same old same old.
Well, except for that last part. Getting hugged by a movie star definitely was not the “same old same old.” It’s not common to find movie stars on Depot Street at all, especially ones who, roughly three-and a-half decades ago, had the hearts of America’s young men fluttering like mad.
This column is a thank-you to Claudia Wells. Many of you reading this have at this point also met this sweet lady. She was in town for this past weekend’s Baileyton Days festival, so if you attended that, you probably saw her. She’s the actress from the original “Back to the Future” movie, who played Jennifer, the lovely girlfriend of Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly character.
Thanks to an unexpected phone call from Kent Bewley last week, who told me that Marty McFly’s girlfriend was going to visit his car museum in about an hour, I got to meet Claudia earlier than most, and interview her. My column about her was in last Thursday’s paper. Since I failed to get up to the Baileyton Days festival, I assumed I’d probably never see her again.
When I walked into Tipton’s Monday morning, I didn’t instantly notice she was there. I had assumed that she would have left town as soon as the Baileyton event was past. When I did realize she was present, my first thought was along the lines of, “Okay, Judd, obviously you messed up so badly in what you wrote that she has hung around here just to tell you what an idiot you are!”
It took only a couple of moments more to discover, happily, that she was there not to berate me or kick me in the shins, but to thank me for my column. She called it the best writing about her to date, anywhere. Honest. She said that.
That’s when I got my hug, right there in front of the Tipton’s Cafe counter, with other folks around to see it. The hug surprised me for two reasons, the first being that it was nothing I’d ever expect, the second being that Claudia Wells is very COVID-conscious, wearing her protective mask diligently and bumping fists rather than shaking hands. So a hug? Ain’t gonna happen.
But it did.
Why did she like my column so well? There were two reasons for that as well.
For one thing, the column included what she’d told me about her father, now 96 and retired after a successful career as an epidemiologist, one of the most respected in the nation.
Claudia adores her father and is more ready to brag on him than on herself. Doc Brown from “Back to the Future” is the make-believe scientist in her life, but Dr. Donald Heyneman, her dad, is the real one.
Apparently I was the first person to write about Claudia and mention her father.
The second thing she liked in my column was my inclusion of her comments about her Christian faith. She brought the subject up herself during the interview, and clearly it is highly important to her, so I made sure to include it. Apparently I’m the first writer to do that, too.
So her father and her faith are what earned me that Monday morning hug.
Thank you, Claudia. You made me feel special with that one simple embrace. And to know you actually went to Tipton’s because somebody told you I sometimes dropped in there also was gratifying and a bit mind-boggling for me. As I told you Monday morning: next time I watch “Back to the Future,” I’m going to point you out on the screen and tell everybody around me, “I know that girl!”
So contrary to this column’s opening statement, this Monday morning was far from typical, and Claudia Wells is responsible for that.
If there is a lesson to be learned in this experience, it probably is just this: taking a bit of extra time and effort to express gratitude to someone can be a real boost and day-brightener for that someone. I’m not sure I’d have gone to the trouble that Claudia did just to thank a small-town newspaper columnist. But she did, and I appreciate her for it.
Godspeed, Claudia Wells! It was an honor to visit with you and write about you. And that hug touched my heart. If Doc Brown comes by in his time-traveling DeLorean, I’ll ask him to drive me back to Monday morning just so I can experience it one more time.