Members of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association recognized the 40th anniversary of the organization's founding on April 28 at the Andrew Johnson Homestead on Main Street.
According to a press release from the organization, the anniversary celebration included a social at the historic presidential home with cake and ice cream, as well as house tours and remarks from Andrew Johnson National Park Museum Specialist Kendra Hinkle, George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, and longtime association member Glenna Casteel.
During his remarks Collins recognized Casteel for her membership with the association since its founding in 1982, and Casteel discussed the value and importance of providing educational opportunities to the public and schools about collective history, the release said.
Collins also gave a short history of the association, and Hinkle thanked the association for its support as the official friends' group of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. The release said Hinkle estimates the association has contributed more than $40,000 to the Park's educational programs.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association was founded by Johnson's great-granddaughter Margaret Johnson Patterson Bartlett in 1982. In that time, the release said, members have contributed to projects including cataloging the original Tusculum University library, the naming of Andrew Johnson Mountain, and providing support for exhibits, purchasing artifacts and presenting programs for schools and the public.
The association led the effort in 2018 to ensure every veteran's grave at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery received a wreath as part of Wreaths Across America.
Educational endeavors of the association are set to continue with a symposium scheduled for Sept. 16 titled, "Then and Now: Andrew Johnson and Reconstruction."
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association is a member-based nonprofit organization. For more information contact Collins, association president, at 423-525-0240 or shay46@earthlink.net.