President Andrew Johnson’s Homestead, located at 209 S. Main St., will be open 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, for a Victorian holiday experience.
Decorations in the home reflect the holiday season of the 1870s. Visitors can mingle with staff and listen to Christmas carols played on the family’s original Steinway piano, a press release from the National Park Service said.
Park rangers will share vignettes from Johnson’s life, including a story President Abraham Lincoln was fond of telling about Johnson, Johnson’s famous 1868 White House Birthday Soiree and Johnson’s infamous 1869 Holiday Amnesty around a campfire, the release said.
The Johnson family’s copy of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol will be in Mrs. Johnson’s room, and children are invited to make hand-crafted holiday ornaments of their own while parents warm themselves by an outdoor fire with light refreshments, the release said. Refreshments are courtesy of volunteers from the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association.
For more information, contact the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Visitor Center, 638-3551.