The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in partnership with the Greeneville Greene County Museum invites the young, and the young at heart, to participate in the annual “Easter Egg Roll” to be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The event will take place the Andrew Johnson Homestead, 209 S. Main St. The event will be moved to the Greeneville Greene County Museum in the case of rain.
How did President Johnson celebrate Easter at the White House? Why are eggs “rolled” on the White House lawn as a traditional Easter activity? How hard is it to roll an egg? These are a few of the questions that will be explored during this fun springtime event.
Activities include games, egg hunt and the main event, the Easter Egg Roll. The program is open to children ages 5-12. Participants should bring a bag or basket for their goodies. Kids are encouraged to dress for the weather and outside play. Safe social distancing will be practiced for all participants.
Parking is available along Main Street, at the Greeneville Greene County History Museum and at the Fox Park lot located next to the Andrew Johnson Homestead.
For more information, contact Park Guide Susan Sheets at 423-638-3551.