The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site’s Camp Whaley: A Day in the Life of a Civil War Soldier, has been postponed.
The event, originally scheduled for Sept. 9-11, has been postponed until a later date, according to park officials.
The postponement is due to park officials taking time to review the curriculum of the event.
A photograph posted on the park’s Facebook page garnered feedback that caused the park to review the content of the event. The photograph included a depiction of the Confederate battle flag.
Park officials say that the photograph in the now deleted post was from a Camp Whaley event three years ago.
The park released a statement addressing the postponement, which was posted on Facebook as well.
“Earlier, the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site published a post advertising the 2022 Camp Whaley event. The site used a photograph of a past camp event which, though not intended, provoked responses that have caused park staff to review the event as a whole,” the statement say. “It is the position of Andrew Johnson NHS to ensure that, when engaging visitors in person or on social media, the complete story of the history related to the site and the period of time involved is told. To that end, park staff have decided to postpone the 2022 Camp Whaley event in favor of evaluating public concerns and working with our partners to plan a more comprehensive future event that takes into consideration the multiple viewpoints expressed.”
A future date for the Camp Whaley event has not been set, although park officials noted on Friday that they are committed to holding the event after the curriculum is evaluated and that it was never the intention of the park to cause controversy.