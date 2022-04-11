After a two-year hiatus, the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Easter Egg Roll returned to Greeneville. Park Ranger Susan Sheets at the Andrew Johnson National Historical Site was pleased to be able to bring the event back this year.
Original plans were to have the event in the back yard of the Andrew Johnson Homestead at 209 S. Main St. Due to pending weather conditions, a decision was made to move the event to the Greeneville Greene County History Museum and Andrew Johnson Gymnasium. Betty Fletcher, museum curator, opened the museum to allow for more room to host the event.
Sheets began with the history of the Egg Roll on the White House grounds. President Andrew Johnson decided to host an egg roll on the grounds of the White House for his wife Eliza, who was ill at the time, and their grandchildren. Johnson wanted his wife to be able to enjoy the festivities. A photo of the egg roll was on display.
The children enjoyed different activity stations in the gymnasium such as coloring an easter picture, and a wooden egg which they could take as a keepsake, a carnival/game area featuring an Easter-themed ring toss, tossing a football through a hula hoop suspended in the air, and a modified cornhole game where kids tossed balls into one of three hula hoops on the ground. They received prizes at each of the stations. A traditional relay race of using a wooden spoon to carry a wooden egg was held. The winners were, first place, Arden Gunzel; second place, Sophie Dishner; third place, James Mullins; and honorable mention ribbons were given to Roxy Mullins and Alexander Dishner.
The children then went on a “Hippety Hop” egg hunt through different first-floor museum galleries to receive treat-filled eggs. Each child received a special treat bag prior to leaving.
The turnout was small but fun was had by all. The Youth Builders assisted with the games and the galleries. Around 27 children and adults attended the event. Weather and the move of the event contributed to the low numbers.