Andrew Johnson National Historic Site (NHS) will transition to its spring hours of operation beginning Friday, according to a news release.
The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.
The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will continue to remain open seven days a week, 8 a.m. until dusk.
Guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead, located at 209 S. Main St., will resume Friday. Guided tours will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Tours are limited to groups of no more than 10 visitors, on a first-come, first-served basis. Face masks are optional while touring the Homestead. Other restrictions may apply for organized groups of 10 or more people.
For additional information contact the park visitor center at 423-638-3551.
Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is one of over 419 parks in the National Park System.
To learn more about parks and the National Park Service programs in America’s communities visit www.nps.gov.