In observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will hold a brief ceremony Saturday.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the top of the Monument Hill at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, 121 Monument Ave.
The ceremony will include remarks by Park Superintendent Dave Foster, including an honoring of those buried in the cemetery who participated in the global war on terrorism, a press release from the park said. The ceremony will conclude with a lowering of the national flag to half-staff to the sound of “Taps” as presented by Greeneville High School senior Christopher Johnson.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this ceremony of remembrance, the release said.
