Andrew Johnson National Historic Site staff will lead interested participants on a walking tour of the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery on Saturday.
According to a press release, the goal of the program is to introduce visitors to the site and show why it is not an ordinary burial ground.
The tour will start at 10 a.m. outside the Andrew Johnson Cemetery Lodge, 121 Monument Ave. It will take approximately an hour and a half and will involve walking on uneven ground and on stairs, according to the release. Sturdy walking shoes are advised, and historic site staff request that participants wear masks.
There is no cost for the tour, but parking is limited and reservations are required. To register or for more information, call the site at 638-3551.