Beginning Saturday, free daily guided tours of the historic Andrew Johnson Homestead will resume at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
For visitor safety, the guided tours are limited to 10 participants. Due to COVID-19, visitors are required to wear face masks in federal buildings including visitor centers, historic structures, and museums. When outdoors, face masks are required on NPS-managed lands when physical distance cannot be maintained.
“We are excited to once again offer an enhanced visitor experience through guided tours of this amazing historic home,” said Superintendent Dave Foster. “Our park rangers do a wonderful job of bringing history to life during these tours.”
Tickets for the guided tours are available for free at the park visitor center at 101 N. College St. Tickets can only be issued on the day of the tour.