Although Greeneville’s National Park looks different today than it did in 1942, Wednesday marked the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site’s 80th birthday.
The Andrew Johnson National Monument was established by presidential proclamation by Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II, and the site expanded in 1963 with the purchase of Johnson’s “Early Home,” where he and his wife Eliza lived from the 1830s until 1851, when the family moved blocks away to Main Street.
That house, better known now as the Johnson Homestead, is where the family lived before and after Johnson’s presidency until Johnson’s great-granddaughter Margaret Johnson Patterson Bartlett gave it to the Park Service.
Today the park encompasses the National Cemetery, where Johnson is buried, as well as his Early Home, his 1830s tailor shop where he worked before becoming president, a visitor center constructed around the tailor shop, the Homestead and a replica of what the North Carolina dwelling Johnson was born in may have looked like.
Visitors are welcome to tour the various sites during open hours, learn more about the country’s 17th president and vote in the Visitor Center on his impeachment. Guided tours of the Homestead are booked through the Visitor Center.
Park Rangers welcomed guests on Wednesday to a reception in the backyard of the Homestead, where they served cake and punch and offered commemorative buttons.
Event organizer Sarah Bowers said it was coincidental, but the event happened to provide an ideal early, informal opportunity for new Superintendent Aaron Shandor to meet community members.
“It just happened that way, but it works,” she said.
Shandor, who said Wednesday he had been in Greeneville for just about 48 hours, agreed.
“This is really a perfect opportunity to meet some of the people here who care about the park,” he said.
There are many such people in Greeneville, and many of them were able to join Wednesday’s festivities.
“I love to support the park and the ladies and guys that work here,” said Main Street: Greeneville tour guide Patty Beaulieu, one of the first guests to arrive.
While most guests like Beaulieu were local, the party also attracted near-Memphis native John Goad, who said he was just passing through and decided to stop.
“I’m just taking back roads and traveling through. I’m not in a hurry — when you’re retired you can do that. I saw this was here, and I thought I would come by,” Goad said.
Guests filtered in and out of the backyard between noon and 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We are just thrilled with the community support,” said Museum Specialist with the park Kendra Hinkle. “It’s nice to see so many visitors and to be able to engage with the community here for 80 years.”
“I hope to be here to celebrate the 100th,” added Bowers.
For more information or to arrange a Homestead tour, call the park at 638-3551.