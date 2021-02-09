On November 29, 1864, troops of the United States Army attacked a peaceful Cheyenne and Arapaho village along the banks of the Big Sandy Creek, in the Colorado Territory.
Staff from Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will explore this national tragedy, including a unique Greeneville connection, in a presentation on Feb. 26. The free program is scheduled at 6 p.m in the sanctuary of Calvary Chapel of Greeneville, 401 W. Main St.
The National Park Service not only preserves and protects millions of acres of land, but also the stories that shaped the land, according to a release on the program from the Historic Site.
Some of the stories are inspirational and some are profoundly sad. The Sand Creek Massacre has elements of both. It is the story of an unprovoked attack, but it is also the story of unbridled courage, sacrifice and the will to survive.
Despite the presence of an American flag and white flag of truce, troops attacked the village, killing over 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho, mostly women and children, in what became known as the Sand Creek Massacre. Several Army officers refused to participate in the attack and their recounting of it horrified a nation.
Seating will be limited for the presentation due to social distancing to help ensure a safe experience for those attending the presentation. Reservations are required, the release stated. In addition, a hand sanitizer station and disposable face masks will be available.
For more information and to make reservations, call 423-638-3551.