The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will transition to its summer hours of operation beginning March 28.
The park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during summer hours, according to a release from the historic site. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will also be open daily, from 7 a.m. until dusk.
The Andrew Johnson Homestead, at 209 S. Main St., will continue to be open on a self-guiding basis from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30-3:30 p.m., the release stated.
Self-guided tours are limited to groups of no more than six visitors, on a first-come/first-serve basis.
Facemasks are required at all times while touring the Homestead. Other restrictions may apply to organized groups of six or more people. For additional information contact the park visitor center at 423-638-3551.
The historic site and the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will be open during the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays.