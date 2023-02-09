Public Works Truck With Angelman Syndrome Logo

This Tusculum Public Works Department trash truck bears the logo of the Angelman Foundation, the support organization for family members of a person who has Angelman syndrome. An event scheduled Sunday afternoon at Tusculum City Hall will include families with a member who has the rare genetic disorder, which occurs in about one in 15,000 live births.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Judy Mullett


Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you