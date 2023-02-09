The City of Tusculum is helping a family spread public awareness about a little-known medical disorder known as Angelman syndrome.
That’s helpful to families with children who have the disorder, known as AS, said Judy Mullett. The Tusculum resident’s 10-year-old son Jayden has the rare neurogenetic disorder, which only occurs in one in 15,000 live births.
The City of Tusculum’s Public Works Department trash truck now has the Angelman Foundation logo painted on one side.
Mullett and her family will host other families from east Tennessee who have children with AS at 2 p.m. Sunday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
The public is invited.
“We would love to show the community how we appreciate the support by getting together for a meet and greet,” Mullett said.
International Angleman Awareness Day is Feb. 15, “so that’s why we decided to do it around that time,” she said.
Those with Angelman syndrome have developmental problems that become noticeable by the age of 12 months.
“Other common signs and symptoms usually appear in early childhood like walking and balance disorders, gastrointestinal issues, seizures and little to no speech. Despite these symptoms, people with Angelman syndrome have an overall happy and excitable demeanor,” according to the Angleman Foundation.
Mullett and her husband, Gene, have long been active in the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department. Gene remains a Tusculum firefighter. Jayden knows Public Works Director Warren Cutshall and department employee Roger Hipps well and looks forward to weekly visits on their trash collection rounds.
“They would always look for him in the window and he would smile at them when they were gathering the trash. He loves to watch them pick the trash up,” Mullett said.
Cutshall and Hipps have a fond nickname for Jayden, who is non-verbal.
They call him “Smiley,” his mother said.
Other city officials are well acquainted with the Mulletts and their four children. The connection provided inspiration for having the Angelman Foundation logo affixed to the trash truck. Adding the logo was approved last year.
“They’ve known (Jayden) ever since he was little. He’s the only kid they have known with Angelman syndrome,” she said.
Getting the word out about AS will increase the public’s understanding about the disorder, Mullett said.
“We’re just hoping it will bring awareness to our kiddos as well,” Mullett said.
Sunday’s gathering is also to demonstrate that a support community exists for families and caregivers living with a person with AS disorder.
“It will help bring awareness to them and that (those with AS) just like to be like everybody else,” Mullett said. “It lets (families) know there are more of us out there so they don’t have to walk this journey alone. It’s a great pleasure to connect with the families coming in.”
An “Angelman Strong” support event in collaboration with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation will be held on Saturday, May 20, at Northview Optimist Park in Kodak in Sevier County. For more information, visit Angelman.org/Walk.
The other side of the Tusculum Public Works Department truck will soon bear the logo of another group that helps raise awareness about Down syndrome. Another of the Mullett children, 5-year-old Jensen, has Down syndrome.
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. A Down Syndrome Local Friends Support Group logo will be placed on the truck around that time, Mullett said. The group supports families with members who have Down syndrome in the Greeneville, Tri Cities and Virginia areas.
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, altering the course of development and causing the characteristics associated with it. About one in every 772 babies in the United States is born with Down syndrome, making it the most common chromosomal condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public awareness of Angelman and Down syndromes is very meaningful for families and those with the disorders, Mullett said.
“Our kids want to be just like everybody else. it’s a huge thing,” she said.