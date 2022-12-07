A parent who became angry Monday night during a South Greene Middle School basketball game and allegedly pulled a knife on coaches was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited weapon on school property.
Samuel H. Brown, 45, of 1585 Old Baileyton Road, Afton, left the school after the incident and was taken into custody early Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
The incident occurred during halftime of a basketball game between South Greene Middle School and West Greene Middle School.
Sheriff’s deputies working the game were approached and told about the incident. They went to a boys’ locker room and spoke with several West Greene coaches and students.
“The victims stated a parent had came into the locker room, started an argument and pulled a knife on them,” a report said.
Witness statements were provided to deputies. Witnesses wrote that Brown entered the locker room at halftime yelling expletives and angry at the coaches for not playing his child in the game.
Brown allegedly pulled out a knife and shoved one of the coaches, one account states.
Five of the students on the team became scared and ran out of the locker room, according to another witness statement.
Several coaches spoke with Brown and de-escalated the situation before he put the knife away and left. A search was conducted and it was determined that Brown had left the school.
Brown was booked into the Greene County Detention Center and later released on bond pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.
Brown will be served with a criminal trespass warning for all Greene County Schools at the request of an administrator and several of the alleged victims.