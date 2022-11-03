Members of the Greene County Animal Control Committee say they’ll review agency procedures after two dogs reportedly got loose from a property, frightened other residents, and were euthanized.
Meanwhile, one of the dogs’ owners says she was given little choice but to surrender the dogs after being told she would be charged and face hefty fines for the dogs “running at large.”
Lena Kendrick Dean told the committee at its meeting in October that the dogs got loose from her family’s Holly Creek Road property the evening of Oct. 12. Dean said she called Greene County Animal Control the next day and asked to be notified if someone reported the dogs so she could try to collect them herself.
Dean said she learned Oct. 14 that Animal Control had picked up the dogs. When she was able to speak with someone at the agency the next day, Dean said, she was told Animal Control considered the dogs “a menace” and that she faced a choice: relinquish the dogs to Animal Control or face “guaranteed” charges for letting them “run at large.”
Dean said Officer Isaac Ottinger told her she would be fined $500 for each dog — with the fines due the next day — and face court costs and fees. She said he also told her home would be subject to inspection to determine whether it was suitable for dogs.
Ottinger, who was also at the meeting, said he and another officer responding to complaints eventually trapped them, but not before they acted aggressively toward multiple people, including Officer Channing Taylor, who used pepper spray on the dogs when they cornered him on a porch.
That porch belonged to a woman who told Animal Control she couldn’t leave her house because she was frightened of the dogs, Ottinger said. Other residents who came into contact with the dogs in a subdivision near Greeneville Community Hosptial, Ottinger said, included one who fended them off with a rake, another who said the dogs tried to attack her and a smaller dog.
Ottinger said he witnessed the dogs “go after a mother pushing a baby in her cart” and was able to get the dogs away from the woman.
Sgt. Teddy Lawing, of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, attended the meeting and said the “animals running at large” charge is a misdemeanor. Whether to charge someone with it, he said, is at the discretion of the officer.
“If I would have been involved in this situation, I would have probably went ahead and charged her for ‘animals running at large.’ If I had documentation that the dogs had attacked a person, had them in their house — the guy with the rake, and several other things — I would have gotten a statement from all of these people and once (the dogs) were claimed, charged and had the dogs held.”
Lawing said that the statute is such that if an animal gets loose and is on another person’s property, the owner of the animal is in violation of the statute.
“As far as the law goes, there’s no stipulation that it has to be a ‘over and over’ event. It can happen the first time the dogs run away,” Lawing said.
When asked why she relinquished the dogs to Animal Control, Dean said she couldn’t afford the fines.
The committee did not vote on measures regarding this incident but said they would look into it further and look to Animal Control for guidance if an issue like this happens in the future.
“We learn from these, we learn from these incidents,” committee member Robin Quillen said. “We will work on everything that was left hanging out.”
Quillen said the board will address the issues that Dean raised about the incident.
“We won’t forget it. We will work on it,” Quillen said.
The Animal Control board will meet again Jan. 19.