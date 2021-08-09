Animal Control Committee Scheduled To Meet Wednesday Aug 9, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Animal Control Committee will meet on Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Animal Control Committee Greene County Annex Courthouse Conference Room Meeting Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Looking To Purchase Former Takoma Hospital Building From Ballad Health Violent Arrest Made In Hawkins County Matthew Timothy Amos (Died: July 28, 2021) Joyce Shipley (Died: Aug. 7, 2021) Thomas C. Jessee (Died: July 27, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.