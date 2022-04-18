Animal Control Committee To Meet Thursday Apr 18, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Animal Control Committee Greene County Annex Courthouse Conference Room Recommended for you Trending Now Planning Commission OKs Site Plans For Planet Fitness, Tractor Supply Mixed-Use Development Planned For Yates Building Site Kuykendall To Lead Chuckey-Doak Football Dodgeball Tournament A Hit For Isaiah 117 House Future Therapy Dog Safely Makes Trek From War-Torn Ukraine To South Greene Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.