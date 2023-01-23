The Greene County Animal Control Committee heard a report on the annual operations of Greene County Animal Control during its meeting Thursday, and how 2022’s numbers compared to 2021.
Greene County Animal Control Director Chris Cutshall provided the data to the board on how many calls Animal Control workers went on and how many animals were adopted, rescued or euthanized.
Animal Control went on 3,103 calls in 2022, which is 410 more calls than in 2021, according to Cutshall.
Cutshall said not all the calls were dogs and cats.
“If it’s not a dog running around at large, it’s a cow or a donkey or something else,” Cutshall said. “We deal with it all.”
Cutshall said that Animal Control dealt with 164 animal bites cases in 2022. That is 57 more bite cases than 2021.
A total of 25 animals were lab tested for rabies and disease in 2022, which is 15 fewer than in 2021.
Cutshall told the committee that 1,966 animals were housed at the Animal Control facility in 2022, which is 468 more animals housed than in 2021.
Of those animals housed at Animal Control in 2022, 235 were claimed by their owners, which is 57 more than in 2021.
Another 1,023 animals were adopted or rescued from Animal Control in 2022, which is 311 more adoptions and rescues than 2021.
A total of 377 animals were relinquished to Animal Control in 2022, which is nine more than in 2021.
In 2022, 608 animals were euthanized by Animal Control, 100 more than in 2021.
Of the animals euthanized in 2022, Cutshall said that nine were adoptable, which is 19 fewer adoptable animals than were euthanized in 2021.
Cutshall reported that 395 of the animals euthanized in 2022 were aggressive. That is 31 more than 2021. He also noted that 204 of the animals euthanized in 2022 had health problems, which is 88 more than in 2021.
Cutshall said that about 18,000 dogs and cats were vaccinated against rabies locally in 2022.
After hearing the increased numbers that Animal Control dealt with in 2022, Animal Control Committee member and County Commissioner Lyle Parton noted that he felt it would be beneficial that Animal Control would soon have more space to use since the county purchased the former Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society building which is located just up the hill from the Animal Control facility on Hal Henard Road.
“Well it’s a good thing we’re getting that new facility up there,” Parton said.
The Greene County Commission voted in September 2022 to purchase the former Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society animal shelter facility located at 950 Hal Henard Road for a cost of $150,000.
The main building is about 3,600 square feet, with the total square footage of the facility being about 5,000 square feet.
The main building of the facility was constructed in 1976, with an addition built behind it in 2005 that is accessed via a covered breezeway.
The facility sits on about 3 acres of land and includes six storage buildings built of metal, wood and resin, a barn with a stable and a small pavilion. Most of the property is fenced in, including a small field of about an acre.
Cutshall said that Animal Control will continue to use its current facility, and use the former Humane Society building as well.
Animal Control will look to start setting things up in the newly purchased building around March.