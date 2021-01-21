The past year has been one of challenge on many levels, but 2020 was a notable year in a positive way for Greene County Animal Control.
No adoptable animals had to be euthanized by Animal Control in the last three months of the year, and the numbers of animals put down overall for 2020 declined by more than 300 compared to the previous year. Also declining for the year was the number of total calls and the number of animals who had to be taken to the shelter at Animal Control.
The year-end report for 2020 as well as the report for the last quarter of the year was presented to the Greene County Animal Control Committee during its meeting Wednesday.
For 2020, there were 472 animals that had to be euthanized, which was down by 310 from the previous year, reported Animal Control Manager Chris Cutshall. In 2019, Animal Control euthanized 782 animals.
“This report is proof that Animal Control is doing a great job,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. “When I was a county commissioner, the number of animals put to sleep was as many as the number of call responses for this year, if not higher.”
Committee member Robin Quillen said the officers all work hard, and as a person involved in animal rescue efforts, she sees the efforts they take to try to provide all adoptable animals an opportunity to find a home rather than euthanize them.
Others who are involved locally in animal rescue will be happy to see the report, Quillen said.
“I feel good about the way the office is progressing,” she said.
During 2020, the four Animal Control officers responded to 2,688 calls for service, which was down 237 from the previous year, Cutshall reported.
Animals housed at the shelter at the Animal Control office totaled 1,382 for the year, down 341 from 2019. The number of animals claimed by owners for the year was 168, down 14 from the previous year.
The number of animals who were adopted or rescued was down 15 from the previous year as 742 animals either found new homes or were taken by rescue organizations, he said.
Quillen said Animal Control is fortunate to have the Greene County Humane Society as a partner, which is willing to work with officers to accept the animals it can in its shelter and to find homes for others.
There are also organizations from northeastern states that regularly come to local animal rescues to get animals for adoption, she said. Many of those states have strict regulations regarding pet ownership, and new owners are often willing to pay the cost to transport the animal as well as veterinary bills for any treatment needed, Quillen added.
Among the animals that had to be euthanized in 2020, the majority were aggressive, Cutshall reported. For the year, 310 aggressive animals were put down, a decline of 134 from 2019.
Other animals have to be euthanized due to health issues. For 2020, 134 animals were euthanized for that reason, down 89 from the previous year.
There were 28 adoptable animals that had to be euthanized in the past year, which was down 87 from 2019, Cutshall said.
Animal Control officers investigate animal bites as part of their duties, and the agency also sends animals to be tested for rabies.
For 2020, the number of animal bite investigations totaled 127, down three from the previous year, he said.
The office sent 64 animals to be tested for rabies, which was up 15 from 2019. Only one animal tested positive for rabies, a skunk.
Although the office has had raccoons tested for rabies, skunks seem to be the most common carriers of the disease locally, Cutshall said.
The manager also reported that new radio equipment was being installed in officers’ trucks this week.
The radios will give officers access to the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network to be able to communicate directly with local law enforcement and other emergency agencies. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Greeneville police and fire departments and the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services all use the radio network.