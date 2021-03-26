An annexation plan for three pieces of land together totaling under 4.5 acres faced no opposition Thursday night at the meeting of the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and was speedily approved.
The parcels are 2.58 acres of the “Cansler Estate Property” along the Blue Springs Parkway, .3 acres of the “J&J Warehousing property,” and 1.63 acres of the Donna Harmon and Nancy Fortner property along West Andrew Johnson Highway. The property will be zoned as B-2 (General Business District).
Prior to the meeting, the aldermen held a public hearing on the zoning proposal, but no comments or questions were received, so the hearing was brief.
The meeting following the public hearing was the first one led by Mosheim’s new mayor, David Myers, a former alderman the board appointed to replace Thomas Gregg, who retired recently after many years as mayor of the western Greene County town.
Other business conducted by the board included approval of a library contract for about $15,185 to purchase new software for library operations, approval of the sale of an outdated 1980 pumper fire truck by the fire department, and okaying a plan to make physical changes at the North Mohawk Road sewer pump station, which has been subject to flooding and has some inefficient structural configurations.
The cost of the changes is covered in a grant already in place, and should leave about $41,000 in contingency funds in that grant still in place after the work is completed.
The board also voiced its support for a Blue Cross Blue Shield plan for vaccinating rural residents who do not have easy access to vaccination sites. The “Take a Shot for Life” program would bring the vaccine to rural communities in refrigerated vans so that the vaccine can be administered with little or no travel for the recipient.
In other business, the board agreed to begin looking at whether the time has come to explore establishing a permanent police chief and small police force for the town. Steve Burns, former Greene County sheriff, has been acting as chief of police for Mosheim, agreeing to take on the job as the town moves to create a more permanent law enforcement structure.
Myers told the board that Burns told him he will be happy to help identify candidates for chief of police, and the board expressed appreciation for his willingness to do so.
The board also heard an informational report from Mark Stewart of the First Tennessee Development District and a general update on the Greene County Partnership from Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the GCP.
All board members were present except Dave Long, who is undergoing physical rehabilitation after back surgery.
Board meetings are held at Town Hall on the fourth Thursday of every month beginning at 7 pm..