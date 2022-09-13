Rain was an unwelcomed guest Saturday morning at the 2022 Baileyton Celebration.
The festival, held on the grounds of Baileyton Elementary School, began Friday afternoon, continued on Saturday from morning until evening, and concluded on Sunday.
“Please enjoy the entertainment and pray that the rain moves out,” event organizer Donna Bailey said around 11 a.m on Saturday when she formally opened the day’s festivities before a relatively sizeable number of attendees who were tolerating the bad weather. Many of those attendees sat in chairs, or stood, under large protective tents to avoid getting wet.
“This is only the third time in 28 years that it’s rained” during the festival, Bailey told a Greeneville Sun reporter. (It didn’t rain during the Friday and Sunday events.)
Even so, the rain, other than reducing the number of attendees Saturday morning, didn’t affect many of the food vendors.
Top O’ The Mornin’ did a brisk business in the morning selling biscuits, eggs, gravy, and other breakfast items.
“We’re just about out of everything,” said Brooke Phillips of the food truck business at 11:20 a.m. She said they’d been busy selling food since 7:30 a.m.
For them, it had “definitely” been worth it to attend the Baileyton Celebration over the weekend, Phillips stated.
Jeff Weems, owner of The Cat’s Meow with his wife, Yvonnda, sold wooden wall-hangers designed with the U.S. flag, most made of pinewood, plus other items. He said of business in the morning, “It’s been slow. The weather’s really holding people back.”
The rain mostly let up around 12:30 p.m., perhaps in answer to the prayers requested by Bailey, one of several organizers of the Baileyton Celebration, about 90 minutes earlier.
The crowds, in turn, grew.
Kevin Sorbo was one of several classic TV celebrities who posed for photographs and signed autographs.
“The weather is obviously doing something,” said Sorbo, who played Hercules in the TV series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” from 1995 to 2000.
Sorbo said that the third season of “Hercules” was the most watched TV series in the world, even more than “Baywatch.” Sorbo also appeared in “Gene Roddenberry’s Andromeda,” which Sorbo said was the top show in syndication for five years. The show aired 2000-2005.
Sorbo, an actor, director, and producer of many films, as well as an author of two books, discussed his more recent faith-based projects at length in a conversation with Jeffrey White, a festival attendee from Greeneville.
Sorbo played a college professor in the hit faith-based movie, “God’s Not Dead.” He also said he directed “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” and plays the airline pilot in the movie.
He said that new movie, based on the popular “Left Behind” book, will be released in theaters in January or February, along with two other movies he is involved with, “Miracle in East Texas,” which is based on a true story set in 1930; and “Reagan,” a movie about the former U.S. president. Dennis Quaid plays the role of former President Ronald Reagan in the film, according to Sorbo. In addition, Sorbo was involved with two faith-based documentaries, one on the Last Supper, and one on the Old Testament tabernacle.
Other celebrities also signed autographs and posed for photographs, including Erin Murphy, who played the young girl Tabitha Stephens in the “Bewitched” TV series; and Debbe Dunning, the buxom character Heidi Keppert in “Home Improvement.”
Tommy Dudley, of Greeneville, paid $30 to have his photo taken with Dunning.
“I watch that show (“Home Improvement”) all the time. I don’t watch anything else, except reruns,” Dudley said.
Dunning, clad in a white top and shorts with a tool belt wrapped around her waist, advertised that she would give hugs for $15. She took cash or credit cards.
Said Murphy, while the rain was falling, “Well, it’s slow, but everyone’s friendly and wanting to chat.”
“Duck Dynasty” star Tim Guraedy (“Mountain Man” on the show) walked around the festival grounds and shook hands with many people, said Bailey.
Bryon Cherry, who starred as Coy Duke in the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” was back at this year’s event signing autographs and posing for photographs.
Klu Kite, of Morristown, and his cornhole partner, Randall Poore, of Tazewell, sat under one of the festival’s large tents during a break from the cornhole tournaments under way nearby in the Baileyton Elementary School’s gym.
Poore said “there are a lot of good players” in the two tournaments, including four professional cornhole athletes. Even so, he said he thought the two of them had “a pretty good chance” of winning a tournament on Saturday.
“We’re wannabe (cornhole) professionals,” said Kite, who added, “We just enjoy it. We win some money sometimes.”
Former NASCAR driver Jimmy Johnson – not to be confused with the current race car driver, Jimmie Johnson — manned a booth dedicated to his charity, Project Help, that he said was dedicated to assisting veterans and their families. He sold a 1982 jar of BBQ sauce signed by famed NASCAR driver Bill Elliott to one festival attendee.
It was 1:10 p.m on Saturday when Johnson said, “It’s picking up now. Usually by 10 a.m. (the grounds of the Baileyton Celebration) are packed.” Still, he added, “I believe we’ll do good.”
Johnson had a NASCAR automobile simulator in addition to his booth. He lamented of the current crop of NASCAR drivers, “Those guys today don’t appreciate their fans.”
Johnson, who is 85, said he drove NASCAR and other race cars full time for 23 years before retiring.
Brian and Jenn McIntyre of Johnson City guided a stroller with their two young daughters, and their dog Piper, down the main pathway on the Baileyton Celebration grounds, taking in the atmosphere.
It was 1:45 p.m., and Jenn McIntyre said she and her family had waited until the rain stopped to show up. They were careful to avoid some of the muddy, rain-soaked grass on the grounds.
“I’m glad we came,” she said.
The McIntyres’ two children with them were Finleigh, who is 18 months old, and Arabella, who is 3.
In addition to the plentiful food trucks, members of the Baileyton First Baptist Church handed out free coffee and bottles of water.
Several bands provided musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday, including Dugger Band, The Flying J’s, the Aaron Walker Band, Appalachian Trail Bluegrass Band, J. Storm Project with J.J. Sarden, Luke Malone, Cripple Creek Band, Nashville Songwriters, and Southfork String Band.
The annual Baileyton Celebration Parade was held Saturday morning while it rained.
The float winners were Union Freewill Baptist Church (first place), North Greene High School FFA (second place), and Woolsey Overlook Farm (third place).
There was a 5K race Saturday afternoon with 21 runners, a well-attended car show Friday night, several celebrity impersonators, and an antique tractor show, as well.
In the opening ceremony, a color guard presented the colors.
Cadet 2nd Lt. P.J. Snyder led the color guard comprised of Greene County high school Air Force Junior ROTC members. Many people in attendance then stood during the playing of the national anthem.
On Sunday morning, Pastor Johnathan Jones of Pyburn Freewill Baptist Church held a service from the front stage on the festival grounds.
In the afternoon, gospel music was performed by Bless’d, the Tenos and Cletus Miller.
On Sunday evening, festival organizer Bailey looked back at the three-day festival and said despite the rain reducing turnout numbers on Saturday, this years’s Baileyton Celebration “was large. We had the most crafts and food vendors” in its history, she believed.
“We had a good audience for all the bands Saturday night,” including a “wall-to-wall” turnout for local sensation Aaron Walker and his band, which has “a huge following,” Bailey stated.