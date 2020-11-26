Keeping warm as temperatures drop in the winter months is an additional cost that many Greene County families each year may not be able to cover for a variety of reasons that, this year, may include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coal Fund, founded and sponsored by The Greeneville Sun and administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries, has been providing needed emergency assistance for decades to local people who otherwise cannot afford to heat their homes.
Thanksgiving marks the kickoff for The Greeneville Sun’s annual fundraising campaign, which appeals to the community for donations to the Coal Fund to help support those who find themselves in a situation where the cost of keeping their home warm is unsurmountable.
This year the continuing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to worsen the typical annual need for heating assistance.
“I’m sure we will have more requests this year because we are seeing more food requests,” said Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Executive Director Carmen Ricker.
Ricker told The Greeneville Sun in April that the Community Ministries Food Bank was seeing an increase in new clients, many of them newly unemployed.
Now, as the pandemic continues into the winter months, and with CARES Act unemployment benefits slated to end Dec. 26, Ricker said she anticipates a further increase in requests for assistance.
“I am sure that the coal fund will be requested this year by more people than ever before,” Ricker said.
Together with the Wood Ministry, a companion heating assistance program made up of volunteers who gather, split and deliver wood to those who heat their homes in that way, over 1,000 homes were assisted last year with heating.
Ricker said that 1,000 is a low estimate.
With the assistance of the Wood Ministry, the Coal Fund is able to assist more eligible families and individuals whether they use oil, electricity, kerosene, natural gas or propane.
Heating assistance through the Coal Fund is typically given one time during the heating season, which runs normally from November through April the following year.
The fundraising campaign typically begins the day after Thanksgiving and finishes after the new year, but donations are accepted at any time.
Last year the Coal Fund campaign wrapped up with $76,108.
Community Ministries does not take any administrative fees on the program, and all funds raised go towards helping Greene Countians stay warm.
Contributions to the Coal Fund are tax deductible, and Community Ministries can provide receipts upon donor request. Donation lists for the fund are published and regularly updated in The Greeneville Sun.
Donations are accepted in the form of cash or checks and can be delivered directly to the Community Ministries office, 107 N. Cutler St. Checks should be made payable to The Coal Fund. Contributions can also be mailed to The Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
“A simple ‘thank you’ does not express our thanks enough for those in the community who support this needed program year after year,” said Ricker. “When weather gets cold many of our families will have warmth in their homes simply because you gave. On their behalf we say an extra ‘thank you.’”