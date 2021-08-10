David Crockett Birthplace State Park will host Crockett Days 2021 this weekend beginning Friday and concluding Sunday.
The park is located at 1245 Davy Crockett Park Road in Limestone.
The annual event will be a celebration of David Crockett’s 235th birthday, as well as an exhibition of frontier culture.
According to information provided by the park, there will be living history, merchants, demonstrations of 18th century skills and trades, traditional music, and speakers describing the life and times of one of Tennessee’s favorite sons, David Crockett.
On Friday the festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a free concert featuring Lonesome Pine and Blue Railroad.
On Saturday an opening ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. with guest speaker Tennessee State Rep. David Hawk taking part. Events will run until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Sunday event hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.