Saturday’s rain did not dampen the back-to-school festivities at George Clem School on Saturday.
The annual Back to school Splash & Bash hosted by Men on a Mission and Each One Reach One Community Resource drew a sizable crowd, with organizers estimating they gave away about half of the roughly 200 backpacks they assembled with school supplies for local students.
James Mayes said he started organizing the event in 2014, and it has grown for the past several years with Men on a Mission’s involvement. Students were offered school supplies, a backpack and a haircut by Chris Nicely or Micah Taylor, both barbers who are group members, and all attending enjoyed a meal, music, games and fellowship.
Of the group’s mission, Mayes said, “it’s a way for a group of guys who do lots of different things to come together to give back and help our community.”
Men on a Mission welcomes donations of time or money. To learn more or to get involved, call John Boyd at 620-9911.