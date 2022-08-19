The need for treatment options for victims of drug abuse in Greene County is being met at the Liberty Worship Center in Greeneville.
Dr. Jason Morelock, pastor of the Liberty Worship Center on Park Street, described recovery efforts underway through the ministry Thursday to members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition.
The residential treatment program currently includes about 20 men in recovery in partnership with Knoxville-based Soul Savage Ministries.
The two-phase program includes a one-year, faith-based recovery program, and a transitional phase lasting up to a year after completion.
Members of the coalition have noted the shortage of recovery programs for men and women who otherwise may end up in jail or homeless.
The program has limited resources and support from the community is appreciated, Morelock said. It is based in the former church parsonage and will soon be limited to 16 participants to comply with Town of Greeneville housing regulations
“We could house 100 men” based on the need, he told coalition members.
Some participants come from backgrounds where they had no support growing up. Many ended up on the street as youths and were exposed to drugs.
“A lot of these guys never had a single soul come by and try to help them with anything. Many of them were turned out at a young age,” not learning basic living or work skills, Morelock said.
Program participants rise early and, after breakfast, begin and end their day with Bible devotions.
Believing in a higher power is the “key” to the program’s success, Morelock said.
Monday through Wednesday, program participants follow the program. Thursday through Sunday, they are “on the road” on “benevolent” work details like mowing lawns and going to locations like Walmart, selling T-shirts, other items and “giving testimony,” Morelock said.
“They take what they learn and share it,” he said.
Substance abuse affects every member of the community, Morelock said.
“If you go in this room you will not meet a person whose life has not been touched by drugs and alcohol,” Morelock said.
Addiction often is generational. Some in the program grew up in environments impacted by addiction.
“What we’re seeing right now is men who are breaking these chains of bondage,” Morelock said.
After completing the initial year of the program, participants are assisted with expenses like rent and utility bills and taught basic living skills.
General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., coalition meeting chairman, said more recovery programs for men and women are needed locally.
“That’s another great resource in our community,” Bailey told Morelock.
Bailey helps oversee Greene County Recovery Court, which provides an alternative to incarceration for those who successfully complete the program. He also mentioned Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program, a regional residential rehabilitation initiative created to assist pregnant women who suffer from drug addiction or need mental health services.
“They’re doing some great work,” Dr. Robert Locklear, anti-drug coalition director, said of the Soul Savage Ministries program.
COALITION FUNDING GRANT
Locklear announced that the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition has received a Tennessee Department of Mental Health Substance Abuse Services grant.
The grant will provide funding for the coalition for nine months beginning Oct. 1.
The grant process was competitive, with only three statewide receiving one, said Wendy Peay, anti-drug coalition secretary and executive director of United Way of Greene County.
“It will keep the operations of the coalition funded for nine months and we hope to be able to renew it often, or at least annually. I’m pretty excited about that,” Peay said.
An a nonprofit organization, the coalition must reorganize and form a board of directors, Locklear said.
“It will have additional responsibility (other) than the general coalition,” Locklear said.
In other business, coalition member Lea Anne Spradlen reminded members that Aug. 31 is International Drug Overdose Awareness Day.
Drug Overdose Awareness Day “is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose and remember those who have died without stigma and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind,” according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The campaign raises awareness of overdose and stimulates discussion about evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy, according to the DEA.
Spradlen, a community navigator with the Ballad Health Strong Futures program, said a candlelight vigil and other awareness activities will be held in Greene County.
“It’s important, especially for our school-age children,” Spradlen said.
Provisional data from Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics show an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. during 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020.
“It happens in the community. It happens every week here,” Bailey said.
“Heroin is coming back strong,” sheriff’s department Lt. Jeff Caudill told coalition members.
Bailey is also Greene County Juvenile Court judge.
“We are seeing drug screens coming back positive for fentanyl and it terrifies me,” he said.