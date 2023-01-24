The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition has an ambitious agenda for 2023.
One proposal is organizing a guest panel discussion for a community event called “Dopesick.”
“It is a panel of guests who were involved in making the book with the same title, and TV series,” said Dr. Robert Locklear, coalition director.
The acclaimed Hulu network television series, based on the book by Beth Macy titled “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America,” focuses on the opioid abuse epidemic caused by the introduction and aggressive marketing of the drug OxyContin by pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma. The eight-episode television adaptation of the book describes OxyContin’s devastating effects in Appalachian communities, where its characters live, and on characters based on the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma.
“We are looking to bring (the) event called 'Dopesick' to the community later this year,” Locklear said.
A similar panel discussion was recently sponsored by the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, Locklear said. A Greene County event was suggested by coalition member Lea Anne Spradlen, a community navigator for the Ballad Health Strong Futures program.
The Sackler family in 2022 reached an agreement with a group of attorneys general representing states that include Tennessee to withdraw objections to a deal granting immunity from opioid lawsuits to members of the Sackler family. In exchange, the family agreed to increase the amount it pays from personal holdings from roughly $4.5 billion under a previous settlement to $6 billion, according to a National Public Radio report.
FOCUS ON EMPLOYERS, SCHOOLS
Another Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition event is geared toward area employers.
“We are looking to put together an education event for employers in the area involving education on medication-assisted treatment, job assistance, and resources for help for employees with substance use issues” Locklear said.
The stigma associated with those in recovery is one topic of the program.
“We would like to educate local employers about assistance available to employees and their family members who are struggling with substance use, and hopefully reduce the stigma associated with it as well,” Locklear said.
Members of the coalition also plan to engage more cooperatively with school systems in Greene County.
“We are planning to begin working closely with the city and county school systems to do substance use surveys and education on drug prevention in the school systems,” Locklear said.
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition is also “in the process of recruiting and building our board of directors,” Locklear said.
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition was formed in 2018. Its members work to develop strategies to reduce dependence on harmful and potentially lethal substances such as prescription drugs, alcohol and tobacco.
A state grant announced late last year will fund the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition in 2023.
The coalition is one of three groups included in an expansion of substance abuse prevention services funding by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Annual funding to the anti-drug coalition totals $70,000, prorated for the remainder of the current state fiscal year and for the full amount of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“Our mission is to foster long-term change through awareness, prevention, and treatment to create a drug-free community,” Locklear recently said.
Coalition meetings are open to the public.