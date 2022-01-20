The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition has a significant new tool to help fight the war on drugs.
United Way of Greene County recently received a six-month grant from the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee to help build the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition “into a professionally staffed and sustainably funded organization to address prevention and reduction of substance abuse in our community,” according to United Way.
The $43,000 grant will enable the United Way to hire a temporary, part-time staff member to assist the coalition “with the primary goal of achieving funding and ongoing programming past the six-month limit of the grant.”
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition is an all-volunteer organization. Its members represent varied segments of the community. Most have full-time jobs and other demands on their time. The Prevention Alliance of Tennessee grant will fund a staff person who will work 25 to 30 hours a week.
“We’re very excited,” said Wendy Peay, secretary of the anti-drug coalition and executive director of United Way of Greene County.
“The goal of this grant is to build a sustainable, professionally staffed, funded anti-drug coalition in six months. We are the fiscal agent,” Peay said.
The Prevention Alliance of Tennessee is a public health nonprofit group “working to create a healthier Tennessee by reducing the burden of substance abuse,” according to the organization website, tncoalitions.org/about.
Stephanie Armbrister Strutner is CEO of the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee. She said in an email that the grant will enable the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition “to build a coalition focused on primary substance use prevention, based on evidence-based practices. They will be mentored by coalition professionals with a proven record in reducing population-level substance use.”
“Research shows prevention is most effective at the local level. Not only will this grant opportunity position the county to develop a coalition, it will ultimately save taxpayer dollars,” said Strutner, who is president and lead epidemiologist of the Catalyst Evaluation Group in Knoxville.
Strutner said that on average in Tennessee, for every dollar invested in prevention at the county level, $12.18 of taxpayer spending is prevented on expenses that include justice, education, law enforcement, emergency response and related costs.
“While this is a capacity building grant, it will position the coalition to implement evidence-based strategies in the months and years to come,” Strutner said.
Greene County was one of nine counties funded through a direct appropriation from the Tennessee General Assembly.
“Given their success, this brings the number of prevention coalitions in Tennessee to 67,” Strutner said. “It is the goal of the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee to have every county in the state served by a primary prevention coalition.”
The alliance is a network of more than 50 coalitions. Partnerships foster “collaboration and leverages resources to enhance environmental strategies and targeted statewide services in the fields of substance abuse prevention and public health,” the organization website said.
PAT Coalitions implement data-driven and evidence-based programs across the state.
The Prevention Alliance of Tennessee is funded by the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Peay met last week with General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., who is co-chair of the anti-drug coalition and also presides over the Greene County Recovery Court team.
Efforts are being made to hire someone soon in the part-time position made possible by the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee grant. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply.
“We’re reaching out to likely candidates,” Peay said.
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition met Thursday at the Greene County UT Extension Office in the Greene County Annex. Required Narcan training was provided by Sherry Barnett of the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.