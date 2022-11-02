A state grant will fund the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition through 2023.
The coalition is one of three groups included in an expansion of substance abuse prevention services funding by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
With new grants extended to organizations in Greene, Wilson and Cannon Counties, TDMHSAS now funds 46 anti-drug coalitions across the state.
The announcement is welcome news to the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, whose members work to develop strategies to reduce dependence on harmful and potentially lethal substances such as prescription drugs, alcohol, and tobacco.
Annual funding going to the anti-drug coalition is $70,000, prorated for the remainder of the current fiscal year and the full amount for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“Our mission is to foster long-term change through awareness, prevention, and treatment to create a drug-free community,” said Dr. Robert Locklear, coalition director.
Locklear said the grant from the state agency will help the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition in several ways, including “letting the community know we exist and what our mission is.”
The funding will enable the coalition “to participate in and spearhead community events involved in education and training, particularly when it involves substance use,” Locklear said.
It will also further efforts “to influence and educate our youth in matters involving drugs, alcohol, and tobacco use or vaping,” he said.
A lifesaving tool available to law enforcement, other first responders and in schools is nalaxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Nalaxone is also known by the brand name Narcan.
“The grant will also help us increase Narcan access to the community,” Locklear said.
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition was formed in 2018 and meets monthly. Its members represent health care organizations, law enforcement, school systems, members of the business community, faith-based groups and civic groups. Membership is open to members of the public.
“Coalitions are visible in their communities working with schools, local leaders, and business partners to stop addiction before it starts. Coalitions also support innovative and proactive strategies to reduce addiction and support recovery by working with first responders and law enforcement, training individuals on overdose and distributing naloxone, and communicating the dangers of substance use,” according to the TDMHSAS news release.
Activities the Greene County group participates in include organizing members of the community to promote creation of treatment and recovery resources
“Our state’s substance use prevention coalitions are some of the most amazing and proactive organizations working in the area of behavioral health,” TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams said in the release.
“The coalitions receiving this funding are a great cross-section of how this strategy can work in communities all across Tennessee. We are excited to extend this new funding, and we can’t wait to hear about the lives that will be forever changed as a result,” Williams said.
For more information about the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, visit www.gcadc.org.
To learn more about Substance Use Prevention Coalitions in Tennessee, visit TN.gov/behavioral-health/ coalitions.