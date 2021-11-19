Members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were updated Thursday on the Communities That Care program, which identifies risk and protective factors to prevent opioid abuse among youths in Greene County.
The coalition also learned about family and community science-related programs offered by UT Extension.
CTC PROGRESS
University of Tennessee Extension, in partnership with the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, East Tennessee State University and the University of Washington received a two-year grant for the PROMPT TN program.
PROMPT stands for Preventing Rural Opioid Misuse through Partnerships and Training. The program seeks to identify factors that put youth at risk using a “Community That Cares” model.
A virtual survey was made available earlier this year to 1,949 Greene County Schools students in grades six through 12. The anonymous survey was completed by 866 students, or 46 percent of the total.
The five-phase program has entered Phase 4, Linda Flanagan, a program assistant for Greene County Extension and coordinator of the Tennessee PROMPT program, told coalition members.
A volunteer board to help guide the program, the Community That Cares Board, was formed in 2020. The CTC Board reviewed the youth surveys.
Phase 3 involved preparation of a Community Profile Report using data gathered from the CTC Youth Survey, public data, and assessments of existing community resources and strengths. The Community That Cares Board finalized priorities for action.
Phase 4 will involve the development of a comprehensive Community Action Plan to guide prevention work in the community.
“It is a milestone for us,” Flanagan said.
The Community That Cares model was developed at the University of Washington as a life skills training program.
“It’s a good quality program,” Flanagan said.
The final phase of the program involves implementation and evaluation of PROMPT TN.
UT EXTENSION PROGRAMS
The Greene County UT Extension office is in the Greene County Annex, 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 105. Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Lamanda Weston provided an outline of programs she oversees.
Programs are offered in child care, co-parenting and “Girl Talk” for mothers and daughters.
An anger management program focuses on “reconstructing behaviors relating to anger during recovery” and gives participants coping skills focused on constructive resolutions, Weston said.
UT Extension also offers programs focused on nutrition and food safety. The Farmers’ Market Fresh program focuses on promoting fresh food and vegetables and introducing new foods to participants, Weston said.
“That is a very popular program,” she said. “People have sampled food they would not normally buy or try to buy otherwise in a fun way.”
Programs are also offered in the areas of family economics. UT Extension is approved by the Tennessee Department of Education to prepare instructors to teach the half-semester long personal finance course required for high school education.
Other UT Extension classes cover health and safety, and Family and Community Education. There are four volunteer clubs in Greene County with over 50 members, Weston said.
The clubs participate in service projects and do other volunteer work.
Many of the programs are still done virtually because of COVID-19, Weston said.
UT Extension makes use of resources available in the community, she said. Some programs have nominal fees.
“We constantly come up with new programs every year,” Weston said.