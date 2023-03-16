The Greene County Partnership and Back Porch Antiques have announced details of the Greeneville Antique Appraisal Fair & Show to be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Eastview Parks and Recreation Center.
Admission to the event is free, and the public is invited.
For those interested in shopping first and before the public, they may purchase a Preview Party ticket in advance. The Preview Party will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Preview Party tickets are $10 each. Light snacks will be provided. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.discovergreenevilletn.com/antique-appraisal-fair-show and selecting the Preview Party link.
A press release from the Greene County Partnership describes the event as “the most significant antique event in the region.”
The general public can get up to five items appraised, each item appraisal costing $5. Appraisers will be on site, each with a different specialty.
Organizers ask those attending to only bring items that can be transported by the owner, as appraisers will not be leaving the building to appraise heavy items left in vehicles. Appraisals given at this event are an estimation of value and are not legally binding figures of value.
Over 20 vendors will offer a wide range of high-quality vintage furniture, paintings, lighting, jewelry, and more for purchase. If interested in being a vendor, call 423-638-4111.
Concessions will be available on-site all day Saturday. Concessions will include snacks like nachos and cheese, candy, and chips, as well as hotdogs.
Local museums and historical attractions will be in attendance to talk with visitors about the historic relevance of the area and fun things to do while in town.
Appraisers will include David Case and Greg Kenny from Case Antiques, Steve Ottinger, and Phillip Cutshaw.
Twenty-six local and regional antique shops will be displaying and selling their wares throughout the event.
Current Antique Vendors: Andrew Simon, Kristi McBee, Terry Reed, John Gillispie, Junior Gilland, E.J. Swatsell, Joshua Anderson, Jolene Gillenwater, Tia Roberts, Paul Lucas, Donnie Knight, Nancy Bickmore, Bill Legg, Harold Roth, Gracia Bobbitt, Sandy Davis, Albert Davis, Robbey Holdway, Teresa Skelton, Sharon Burton, Mary Griffin, Kay Hall, Billie McNamara, John Boyko, Jim Swatzell, and Terrence Reed.
Information on what vendors will be showcasing can be found online or on the Facebook page for the event, https://www.facebook.com/GreenevilleAntiqueAppraisal.
EastView Recreation Center is located at 456 E Bernard Ave.
For more information, call 423-638-4111 or visit www.discovergreenevilletn.com/antique-appraisal-fair-show.