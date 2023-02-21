The Greene County Partnership and Back Porch Antiques will sponsor the Greeneville Antique Appraisal Fair & Show on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at EastView Recreation Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave.
Admission to the event is free, and the public is invited to attend.
A press release from GCP describes the event as “the most significant antique event in the region.”
For those interested in shopping first and before the public, they may purchase a Preview-Party Ticket in advance. The Preview Party will be held on Friday, March 17, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Preview Party tickets are $10 each. Light Hors d’oeuvre will be served. Attendees can socialize with knowledgeable collectors and be the first to shop the vendor booths before the general public.
The general public can get up to five items appraised, each item appraisal costing $5. There will be appraisers on site, each with a different specialty. Organizers ask those attending to only bring items that can be transported by the owner, as appraisers will not be leaving the building to appraise heavy items left in vehicles. Appraisals given at this event are an estimation of value and are not legally binding figures of value.
More than 20 vendors will offer a wide range of high-quality vintage furniture, paintings, lighting, jewelry, and more for purchase. If interested in being a vendor, call 423-638-4111.
Concessions will be available on site all day March 18. Concessions will include snacks like nachos and cheese, candy, and chips, as well as hotdogs.
Officials of The David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Main Street: Greeneville, Appalachian Auditorium at St. James, and the Greeneville Greene County History Museum will all be in attendance to talk with visitors about the historic relevance of the area and fun things to do while in town.
Appraisers will include David Case and Greg Kenny from Case Antiques, Steve Ottinger, and Phillip Cutshaw. Appraiser biography information will be released soon.