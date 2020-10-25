A Greeneville woman was overcome by smoke and died early Sunday morning an apartment fire at 800 Crestview Drive.
Killed in the fire was Lynn Graham, 67, who lived in the apartment alone. “The fire is under investigation and more details will follow as developments present,” Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum said in a news release.
The deceased woman was the widow of former GPD Captain Everett Graham, and mother to Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricky Graham.
A separate news release from the Greeneville Fire Department reported that GFD was dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the fire. The person making the call told GPD that smoke and fire were visible and the building still occupied.
“Upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from the rear of the building. Neighbors directed firefighters to apartment number 9 where Firefighters made entry and located the victim in the living room\kitchen area,” the GFD reported in the news release.
Investigators say the fire apparently started in the living room area in or around the sofa.
Several oxygen bottles along with an oxygen generator were in the living area. Smoking materials located on the floor and on a small table near the sofa.
No final determination on the cause of the fire has been made, however.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation Sunday at the request of the GFD.
TBI spokesman Leslie Earhart said the TBI often assists local fire departments in such investigations because the agency has specially trained fire scene investigators.