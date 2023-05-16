Appalachian Peace Education Center members and other concerned citizens will be on hand Thursday when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission comes to Erwin for a public meeting, according to a news release from APEC.
The licensee performance review meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Unicoi County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Ave., Erwin.
The meeting will be held to discuss NRC’s periodic performance review of operations during 2021 and 2022.
NFS produces reactor fuel for the U.S. Navy and commercial domestic operations. The Unicoi County facility, located near the Nolichucky River, also processes weapons-grade uranium into low-enriched nuclear reactor fuel. It is located about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
The Appalachian Peace Education Center is sponsoring a teach-in and press conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday nearby at the Magnolia Room, 102 S. Main Ave.
Participants will move to the front of the Erwin Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. to greet attendees of NRC’s hearing. Many plan to speak at this public hearing, according to the news release.
The release states that one of the key speakers will be Michael Ketterer, professor emeritus of Northern Arizona University, who has been testing the soil, air and water in the area surrounded by NFS for the past 10 years.
At the news conference, Ketterer “will announce new results of his testing for air pollution in Erwin. He will also explain how his sampling methods show clearly that the beautiful Nolichucky River has been polluted by nuclear waste all the way to Douglas Lake. Many people in the communities along the Nolichucky are concerned about his findings,” the news release states.
NFS officials have repeatedly maintained that facility operations pose no threat to the environment, citizens or employees.
Others speaking at the NRC meeting “plan to express outrage that the NRC plans to grant NFS a license to refine nuclear bomb grade material without even holding a public hearing on the issue,” the news release states.
“Citizens also object that the federal government has ‘granted’ a private corporation nearly $500 million to do something they are not yet licensed to do,” the release states.
The news release states that others will attend the event to “object to our government continuing to produce more nuclear weapons when we have enough to kill 360 million people, destroying civilization as we have come to know it.”
Buckey Boone, co-chair of the Appalachian Peace Education Center, stated in the release that the U.S. government “has spent $500 million and risked the health and safety of people and communities along the Nolichucky River just to make it more convenient to threaten the rest of the world with nuclear annihilation.”
The teach-in and news conference at the Magnolia Room is open to the public.