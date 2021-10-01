The local offices of Apex Bank are accepting donations to continue to aid the victims of the floods in Waverly, according to a news release. The floods, which took place Aug. 21, left hundreds homeless and in need of simple necessities.
“We at Apex Bank have a long-standing history of helping out our community, and whether it is the day after a major disaster, or weeks later when the need is still urgent, we want to be there,” said Jeanette Edens, manager of Apex Bank’s Bulls Gap office and organizer of the collection. “Their need continues, and we want to help fulfill that need and give our local communities the opportunity to participate.”
A trailer will be set up at three different Apex Bank offices throughout the upcoming week. The schedule for donations is: Apex Bank Bulls Gap, 105 N. Main Street, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday; Apex Bank Rogersville, 4020 Highway 66 S., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and Apex Bank Andrew Johnson Highway, 3015 W. A. J. Highway, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
The donations will be delivered Oct. 11.
Items needed include laundry detergent and fabric softener, coats, plastic totes, sleeping bags and family-sized tents. Donations of paper products (toilet paper and paper towels), pillows (sealed in plastic) and sheet sets will also be accepted.