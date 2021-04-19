In partnership with Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team, Apex Bank hosted an online auction of office furniture, equipment and supplies, donating all proceeds to United Way of Greene County, including those incurred by Greeneville Real Estate.
“What a great partnership working with these organizations, along with Vickie and Glenn Freshour of the Foster Grandparent program, to raise funds that support so many across our community,” said Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president with Apex Bank. “It always takes a village to organize and execute a successful event of this magnitude, and we are grateful to the GREAT team who helped us organize this online auction. We also thank everyone in our community who bid and supported this great cause.”
According to the Proxibid report, the platform on which the online auction was hosted, there were over 5,900 bids from 108 registered bidders with the highest bid being $500. Approximately 165 items were sold, totaling $10,691.60 in total online sales.
“(The) Greeneville Real Estate and Auction Team was honored to partner with Apex Bank in conducting the sale of their surplus property and providing all profits to the local United Way,” said William Brown, Owner of Greeneville Real Estate and Auction. “Utilizing the current trend of online auction sales, the process was made available to more potential buyers and resulted in a higher monetary outcome. We applaud the efforts of Apex Bank and appreciate the opportunity to participate in such a successful event!”
“United Way of Greene County could not be more grateful for Apex Bank and its community-first focus,” said Wendy Peay, executive director of United Way of Greene County. “We are excited to do amazing things for Greene County residents! United we fight, united we win!”
As stated on its website, the United Way of Greene County has conducted annual fundraising campaigns since 1958 for local human services, encouraging the community to embody the spirit of cooperation. United Way of Greene County is the catalyst that brings people together to build a community that values above all else the collective responsibility to care for one another.
“The Foster Grandparent program was honored to be a part of the Charity Auction,” said Rhonda Humbert, director of the Foster Grandparent program. “We are very appreciative of everything United Way does for our program and other programs in Greene County.”