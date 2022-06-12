The Magic Book Bus will be at the Apex Bank branch at 841 Tusculum Blvd. 3-5 p.m. Monday, according to a new a news release.
Snacks and books to read during the summer will be offered. The team will also be handing out schedules of stops through the month of July for the Book Bus.
"The Greene County School System is honored to partner with Apex Bank in supporting literacy across our county," said Misty Mercer, district literacy specialist with Greene County Schools. "Our goal is to build literacy awareness and instill joy with each book chosen from the Magic Book Bus. We have teamed up to not only visit a wide variety of stops this year, but to also share the love of reading to people of all ages."
"It is our honor to once again partner with Misty and her team on another great literacy awareness project with Greene County Schools," added Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president with Apex Bank. "Our goal of building stronger communities together begins with literacy at a very early age. We are working on many other projects with Misty throughout the year, all of which cultivate literacy and financial education."
The Magic Book Bus Program is a summer reading initiative intended to foster student learning during extended absences from the classroom, such as during summer break. Two school buses have been retrofitted to become mobile libraries that head out into the community to keep students reading during their summer break. Books are provided for a variety of interests, reading level and categories.
The buses reach children in areas where there may not be abundant access to public libraries and reach them where they are in the summer including neighborhoods, childcare facilities, churches, and community centers.